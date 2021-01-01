Komla Toltoga MIHEAYE

Study leader and Lead Process Engineer with 22 years of professional experience in LNG Project and Oil & Gas processing facilities.
Technical Manager on EPC projects or basic engineering studies
Well proven expertise in LNG Import and Export Terminal, Oil and Gas processing facility onshore and offshore.
Deep knowledge of EPC Project Engineering, Commissioning and Start up.
Mes compétences :
Commissioning
Engineering
Engineering manager
FPSO
LNG
Management
Manager
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Process
Processing
Start up
Technical manager