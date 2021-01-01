Menu

Komla Toltoga MIHEAYE

Montigny-le-Bretonneux

En résumé

Study leader and Lead Process Engineer with 22 years of professional experience in LNG Project and Oil & Gas processing facilities.

Technical Manager on EPC projects or basic engineering studies

Well proven expertise in LNG Import and Export Terminal, Oil and Gas processing facility onshore and offshore.

Deep knowledge of EPC Project Engineering, Commissioning and Start up.

Mes compétences :
Commissioning
Engineering
Engineering manager
FPSO
LNG
Management
Manager
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Process
Processing
Start up
Technical manager

Entreprises

  • Saipem

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux maintenant

  • Samsung Heavy Industries - Senior Manager, Process Engineering

    La Plaine Saint-Denis 2015 - maintenant Lead process Engineer

  • INPEX - Senior LNG Process Engineer

    2013 - 2015 Study leader for Onshore LNG Plant Concept Select. The study includes Site Selection, LNG Plant design and optimization, Cost Estimate
    Senior LNG Process Engineer for FLNG Concept Select study

  • SINGAPORE LNG CORPORATION - PROCESS LEAD ENGINEER

    2010 - 2013 Process Lead Engineer for Singapore LNG Terminal -

  • SAIPEM SA - Process Lead for Shtokman FPU

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2008 - 2010 Complete Design Dossier for a Floating Platform to be installed on Shtokman Field in the Barents Sea, a harsh Arctic environment.
    Design activities include design of new build FPU equipped with complete thruster system; besides utilities systems, the topsides process unit includes Gas dehydration and Compression as well as Condensate dewatering systems.
    Optimization of the process Design was of the utmost importance to minimize the overall cost, the total weight and utility consumption without any impact on platform availability.

  • SAIPEM SA - LEAD PROCESS ENGINEER

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2007 - 2008 Mellitah Complex: Gas Treatment Plant (LIBYA)

    Basic Engineering study for plant debottlenecking and Feasibility study for plant upgradig
    Mellitah Complex includes Acid Gas removal, Gas Dehydration, Gas Dew point control and Condensate treatment units

    The Upgrading feasibility study consists in addition of two new Gas treatment units and Upgrading of relevant liquid processing trains and utilities systems.
    To complete the job, a process team of 15 persons was constituted under my supervision in order to meet the target schedule.
    The process activities include an integrated process simulation of the complex (Acid Gas Removal unit, Gas dehydration, dew point control and liquid fractionation units) and Equipments and Instrumentation design. A rigorous follow up of the licensed units were carried out as well as site troubleshooting operations to validate our design.

  • SAIPEM SA - LEAD PROCESS ENGINEER

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2005 - 2007 CANAPORT LNG Re-gasification Terminal (Saint John,CANADA)
    CANAPORT LNG is the first LNG re-gasification plant in CANADA. The EPC contract was awarded to a JV constituted by SAIPEM and SNC-LAVALIN. It includes three LNG Storage Tanks of full containment type (each having a storage capacity of 160,000 m3), and process units (ship unloading facility, Boil off Gas recovery System and LNG vaporizers).
    The detailed Engineering activities were conducted in Montreal in an integrated team with SNC LAVALIN, a Canadian Company.
    As Manager of the process group (10 persons), I supervised all the detailed process engineering activities and coordination of engineering discipline. This includes Process simulation, P&ID’s follow up, technical specification for Process and Utility equipment, Start up procedure, Operating Manual and approval of vendors deliverables

  • SAIPEM SA - Process Manager for Design Engineering, Commissioning and Start up of the plant

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2004 - 2005 HAZIRA LNG Terminal, LNG Receiving Terminal in Surat, INDIA.
    Process Lead Engineer for the detailed Engineering phase and Technical Manager at Site for the commissioning and Start up of the plant

  • SAIPEM SA - LEAD PROCESS ENGINEER

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 1999 - 2004 EHRA FPSO – Topsides facilities: EPC contract for a FPSO with topsides facilities
    Lead Process Engineer for Topsides systems

    EHRA FPSO includes 2,200,000 barrels storage capacity and was designed to produce 230,000 Barrels per day.
    Lead Process Engineer for Topsides systems including:
    - Crude oil separation and crude oil stabilization
    - Produced Water treatment systems, Chemical product storage and injection
    - Follow up of Vendor documentations.

  • AUXITEC INGENIERIE - PROCESS ENGINEER

    LE HAVRE 1995 - 1999 Project: CO2 Compression unit for BIN QASIM Fertilizer Complex in KARASHI (PAKISTAN)
    Engineering and Procurement Contract, AUXITEC INDUSTRIE was selected by DRESSER RAND to supply the process package of CO2 high pressure compression train part of BIN QASIM Fertilizer Complex in KARASHI (PAKISTAN).

Formations

Réseau