Sylvain PLANTELINE

Mes compétences :
Commissioning
Engineering
EPC
GNL
LNG
Process
Entreprises
SAIPEM SA
- Process Engineer / Commissioning Engineer
Montigny-le-Bretonneux2004 - maintenantJuly 2008 - Present FSRU LIVORNO - OLT - Italy
(Expatriate in Saipem spa Headquarters- Milano-ITALY)
EPCI project for the construction of the first LNG FSRU (Floating, Storage, Regasification Unit) permanently moored offshore.
Commissioning Engineer in charge of preparation of commissioning procedures (systematization and dependency plan, system commissioning procedures, test protocol)
January 2008 - June 2008 ZEEBRUGGE TERMINAL 1st EXTENSION - Fluxys - BELGIUM
(6 months)
EPC project for the extension of the LNG terminal of Zeebrugge (new LNG storage tank of 140000 m3, new regasification facilities of 900000 Nm3/hr)
Commissioning Engineer on site.
In charge of leak tests, tie-ins on the new tank and its associated systems.
Following and assistance during terminal cooldown and start up.
In charge of performance tests follow-up (planning, monitoring, report).
May 2007-December 2007 BANDAR ABBAS – NIOEC – IRAN
(7 months)
(Expatriate in Snamprogetti spa Headquarters- Milano-ITALY)
EPC project for a new grassroots condensate refinery (14.8 MTPA).
Process engineer on the naphtha hydrotreatment and catalytic reforming units.
Feed endorsement: line sizing, pressure balance, checking of main equipments design (reciprocating compressor, stabilizer…). PFDs and P&IDs issue.
Work inside a multicultural team with process engineers from Italy, India, and Romania.
July 2006- April 2007 PARS LNG – TOTAL, NIOC – IRAN
(10 months)
Proposal for a new grassroots LNG liquefaction plant (10 MTPA).
Joint Venture between Saipem sa, Snamprogetti spa and Hyundai Engineering.
Process engineer in charge of LPG chilling, storage and loading facilities.
Simulations on HYSYS, material balance issue, redaction of Process Description, Process Control Philosophy, equipment design, equipment and instrumentation PDS, depressurization studies.
May 2006- June 2006 HASDRUBAL – BRITISH GAS TUNISIA – TUNISIA
(2 months)
Proposal for a new grassroots gas plant and associated utilities.
Process engineer in charge of LPG recovery and fractionation.
Feed endorsement: line sizing, pressure balance, checking of main equipments design (turbo expander, distillation columns …), equipment and instrumentation PDS.
July 2005- April 2006 OML 58 Upgrade & IPP-GSU – TOTAL EPNL – NIGERIA
(10 months)
Basic for a revamp of Oil and gas onshore facilities and New Gas Supply Unit (GSU) to Independent Power Plant (IPP).
Process engineer in charge of stabilisation, hot water loop and open drain system.
Equipment design, equipment and instrumentation PDS, redaction of Process Description, Drainage Philosophy. Simulations on HYSYS.