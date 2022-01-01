Menu

Laëtitia RAPHALEN

Chessy

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Disneyland Paris - Chargée de Communication Institutionnelle

    Chessy maintenant

  • The Capitol Theatre, Sydney - Chargée de promotion

    2010 - 2011

  • VFC Relations Publiques - Consultante

    2009 - 2010

  • ACANTHE COMMUNICATION - Consultante

    JOUE LES TOURS 2007 - 2009

  • NESTLÉ WATERS - Assistante de communication

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2005 - 2005

  • PROTEINES - Chef de projet

    2005 - 2007

Formations

  • ISCOM Paris

    Paris 2003 - 2005 Relations Presse - Relations Publiques - Événementiel

  • Université Nantes

    La Roche Sur Yon 2000 - 2002 DUT Information et Communication (Option : Communication d'entreprise)

Réseau