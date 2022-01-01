Laetitia WEEND'Ô

Je me suis connectée sur Viadéo en vue de promouvoir notre groupe musical Weend'ô. (www.weendo.fr)

Suivez le groupe ici : https://www.facebook.com/weendoband?sk=wall

LIve : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_SHN8IuD4o , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikg1cM97nkI , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hoa50cZeC6Y



Le 2ème album de Weend'ô "Time of Awakening" sortira avec le label anglais Sonicbond, le 2 février 2018 , et sera distribué par NOVA !



Présentation :

Weend’ô est un groupe lot et garonnais de rock néo métal progressif influencé par des sonorités de Pink Floyd et des riffs plus modernes de Tool, Porcupine Tree, Karnivool. La voix lead de la chanteuse Laetitia fait souvent rappeler à un mix entre Evanescence et Anneke Van Gierbesbergen (ex chanteuse du groupe hollandais The Gathering). C’est un groupe avec un fort potentiel artistique !



* l'actualité du groupe :



- Weend'ô a foulé pour la 1ère fois le sol anglophone en Octobre 2017 et ce fut un succès ! Si bien que le groupe a été contacté par le label anglais Sonicbond...dès lors un partenariat professionnel s'est scellé autour de ce nouvel album pour 3 ans.

- 3 festivals auront marqué l'année 2017 : le Summer's End Prog Festival au Pays de Galle, le Quinphonic à Birmingham (rock métal , uniquement pour chant féminin), et le Prog en Beauce à Pierres en France.

- le groupe se voit cité en 11ème position par le site de métal NAWAKPOSSE !



* Citation de Stephen Lambe, co-fondateur du label Sonicbond :



"We had been talking to Laetitia, Terence and the band for several months about the album prior to Summer's End. However, for us it was their astonishing performance at the festival that 'sealed the deal'. They really are a terrific band, balancing prog and metal with thought-provoking lyrics. Laetitia is a vocalist of jaw-dropping power and emotion . Huw and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to help find this unique band a wider audience."







La biographie de Weendo :

http://www.weendo.fr/fr/biographie/



La discographie de Weendo :

- 2012 : CD/DVD You Need To Know Yourself (co-production avec Olivier Marot, EASIS - Bordeaux)

- 2014 : DVD Fairytal'acoustic (mélangeant les arts/ set live filmé en acoustique)

- 2014 : CD You Need To Know Yourself (réarrangé pour le Canada/USA par M. Dereine)

- 2018 : CD digipack Time of Awakening (promotion par le label Sonicbond et distribution internationale par NOVA)



