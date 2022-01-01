Retail
Lahboub AMINE
Lahboub AMINE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Restaurant La Pampa
- Second de cuisine
2015 - maintenant
Hotel Restaurant Le Relais De La Poste 1* Michelin
- Chef de partie
2013 - 2015
Restaurant Au Crocodile 1* Michelin
- Chef de partie
2013 - 2013
Restaurant La Table De Louise
- Commis de cuisine
2012 - 2013
Restaurant A l'Ancienne Douane
- Apprentis et commis de cuisine
2009 - 2012
Formations
CEFPPA Adrien ZELLER
Illkirch Graffenstaden
2009 - 2011
certificat d'aptitude professionnelle
Réseau
Laurent HUGUET