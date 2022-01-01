Menu

Lahboub AMINE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Restaurant La Pampa - Second de cuisine

    2015 - maintenant

  • Hotel Restaurant Le Relais De La Poste 1* Michelin - Chef de partie

    2013 - 2015

  • Restaurant Au Crocodile 1* Michelin - Chef de partie

    2013 - 2013

  • Restaurant La Table De Louise - Commis de cuisine

    2012 - 2013

  • Restaurant A l'Ancienne Douane - Apprentis et commis de cuisine

    2009 - 2012

Formations

Réseau