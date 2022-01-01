Retail
Lahcen AIT NACER
Lahcen AIT NACER
LAMBERSART
Election présidentielle 2022
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Lambersart
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AL LOGISTICS
- Transporteur
maintenant
AL Logistics
- Directeur
2009 - maintenant
Affretement,Sous traitance,Logistique,Express
Formations
Institut Catholique De Lille
Lille
2007 - 2010
Licence gestion
Réseau
Brahim AIT NACER
Cergynavette TRANSPORT DE PERSONNES
Fabrice DE LAURO
Farid MOSBAHI
Laurent BOCQUELET
Michel MICHEL CAROFF (CAROFF)
Olivier MANCHE
Othmane AMAR