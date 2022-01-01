Lahcen IDBOUBKER

Having more than 11 years experience on télécommunication network with good experience in various fields:



• Managing wireless broadband & xDSL operations acces network.

• Network Operation and maintenance & managed services.

• Core network opérations and maintenance.

• BSS/Access network fault management + performance management

• TXN/Transport network fault monitoring management including optical Fiber and microwave

network.

• Maintenance activities like CM,PM

• Attend management meetings related to NOC activities, Incident Meeting, Post Mortem Meeting.

• Work Orders change request management.

• Management Reports Handling.

• Trouble ticket handling & closure.

• Sustain the defined KPIs.

• Managing of daily/weekly and monthly schedules.

• Assist management in network crisis recovery and emergency handling to enforce strict SLAs.

• Coordination with customer services department for the customer complaints handling

• Looking after Corrective and preventive maintenance, Network Trouble Tickets Mean Time To

Repair 'MTTR' (including TTs closure percentage)

• Analysis of Network OMT (Outage mean time )

• Power issues and other Environmental issues management

• Yearly and Monthly performance analysis.

• Preparing presentation for contract discussions in Senior Management Meeting

• Preparing service level agreements SLA and organizational level agreements OLA defining all the

terms and conditions of the scope of work



Key personal skills:



• Project Management

• Custmers orientation.

• Ressources Management

• Leadership and Management skills.

• Skills development

• Work process improvment.

• Budget Review (Capex & Opex)

• Sense of initiative

• Schedule management



Mes compétences :

CISCO

Team management

Certification ITIL

Leadership

PMP

Fault management

Gestion des process

Crisis Management