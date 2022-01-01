Lahcen IDBOUBKER

Having more than 11 years experience on télécommunication network with good experience in various fields:
• Managing wireless broadband & xDSL operations acces network.
• Network Operation and maintenance & managed services.
• Core network opérations and maintenance.
• BSS/Access network fault management + performance management
• TXN/Transport network fault monitoring management including optical Fiber and microwave
network.
• Maintenance activities like CM,PM
• Attend management meetings related to NOC activities, Incident Meeting, Post Mortem Meeting.
• Work Orders change request management.
• Management Reports Handling.
• Trouble ticket handling & closure.
• Sustain the defined KPIs.
• Managing of daily/weekly and monthly schedules.
• Assist management in network crisis recovery and emergency handling to enforce strict SLAs.
• Coordination with customer services department for the customer complaints handling
• Looking after Corrective and preventive maintenance, Network Trouble Tickets Mean Time To
Repair 'MTTR' (including TTs closure percentage)
• Analysis of Network OMT (Outage mean time )
• Power issues and other Environmental issues management
• Yearly and Monthly performance analysis.
• Preparing presentation for contract discussions in Senior Management Meeting
• Preparing service level agreements SLA and organizational level agreements OLA defining all the
terms and conditions of the scope of work
Key personal skills:
• Project Management
• Custmers orientation.
• Ressources Management
• Leadership and Management skills.
• Skills development
• Work process improvment.
• Budget Review (Capex & Opex)
• Sense of initiative
• Schedule management
Mes compétences :
CISCO
Team management
Certification ITIL
Leadership
PMP
Fault management
Gestion des process
Crisis Management