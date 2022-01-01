Menu

Lahcen LAARAIBI

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Anonyme at the moment !! - Cadre Logistique

    2012 - maintenant Purchasing, Procurement and MRP
    • Inventory management and FP RM & Shopping
    • Planning and management of deliveries (Shipping & Receiving).
    • Management and organization of transport "national, international, road, air ..."
    • Sourcing, transportation and shopping subcontractors Managing.
    • Implementation and monitoring of indicators for measuring logistics performance.
    • Preparation and monitoring administrative and physical import operations.
    Reporting, statistics, presentations, conference calls...

  • PREVENT GROUP - Export Customer Coordinator

    2007 - 2011

Formations

  • Université ULCO / HESTIM (Casablanaca/Denkerque)

    Casablanaca/Denkerque 2009 - 2010 Master II Transport et Logistique

    Transport et Logistique

  • Université Hassan II Faculté Des Sciences Juridiques, Economiques Et Sociales (Mohammadia)

    Mohammadia 2007 - 2008 Licence en Sciences Economiques et Gestion

    licence en sciences economiques/gestion de l'entreprise

  • Lycée OUTHMAN BNOU AFFAN (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2003 - 2004 Bac

    Sciences Ex

