Lahmadi DAVID

Villeneuve d'Ascq

Entreprises

  • Oxylane - Knitting China Production Director. Wuhan General Manager

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2014 - maintenant

  • Oxylane Vietnam (Decathlon_Vietnam_Ho Chi Minh City) - Vietnam General Manager. South Asia Zone Manager

    2011 - 2014

  • Oxylane France (Decathlon_ France_Lille) - Supply Chain Manager

    2008 - 2010

  • Oxylane Production (Decathlon _ France_Lyon ) - Production team Manager

    2005 - 2007

  • Oxylane (Decathlon_Lyon) - Supply production leader

    2004 - 2005

  • Oxylane (Decathlon_Italy_Milano) - Country IT Manager

    2001 - 2004

  • Oxylane (Deacthlon_France_Lille) - Project Manager

    2000 - 2001

  • Oxylane (Deacthlon_Morocco_Casablanca) -  IT Manager and Logistics Manager

    1999 - 1999

  • Oxylane (Decathlon_Morocco_Casablanca) - Country IT Manager

    1995 - 1999

  • Banque Populaire (Morocco_Casablanca - Telecomunication Manager

    1993 - 1994

  • OCP (Morocco_Safi) - Purchase and Logistics Manager

    1991 - 1992

Formations

  • Ecole Centrale De Lille (Villeneuve D'Ascq)

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 1989 - 1991 Ingénieur Généraliste

