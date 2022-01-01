Lahmadi DAVID

-
Oxylane
- Knitting China Production Director. Wuhan General Manager
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2014 - maintenant
-
Oxylane Vietnam (Decathlon_Vietnam_Ho Chi Minh City)
- Vietnam General Manager. South Asia Zone Manager
2011 - 2014
-
Oxylane France (Decathlon_ France_Lille)
- Supply Chain Manager
2008 - 2010
-
Oxylane Production (Decathlon _ France_Lyon )
- Production team Manager
2005 - 2007
-
Oxylane (Decathlon_Lyon)
- Supply production leader
2004 - 2005
-
Oxylane (Decathlon_Italy_Milano)
- Country IT Manager
2001 - 2004
-
Oxylane (Deacthlon_France_Lille)
- Project Manager
2000 - 2001
-
Oxylane (Deacthlon_Morocco_Casablanca)
- IT Manager and Logistics Manager
1999 - 1999
-
Oxylane (Decathlon_Morocco_Casablanca)
- Country IT Manager
1995 - 1999
-
Banque Populaire (Morocco_Casablanca
- Telecomunication Manager
1993 - 1994
-
OCP (Morocco_Safi)
- Purchase and Logistics Manager
1991 - 1992