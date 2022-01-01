Anne Marie LÊ

Mes compétences :

Supply Chain

technical support

Continuous Improvement

Led implementation

smooth deployment

Inventory Management

Kanban

Cycle Counts

Warehouse Operations

Production Planning

Master Scheduling

Electricity Supply > Transmission & Distribution >

o Managed production scheduling

parts delivery

Capacity Planning

o Managed production scheduling of plastics and co

ISO 900X Standard

Lean Manufacturing

Project Management

EDI

SAP

Microsoft Access

Microsoft Windows

SAP ABAP EDI

SAP-PP- MPS