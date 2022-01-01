Anne Marie LÊ

-
GKN Driveline
- Supply Chain Solutions & Network Manager, Global Driveline
Arnage
2017 - maintenant
GKN Driveline, multinational automotive components manufacturer specialising in driveline technologies,
Supply Chain Solutions & Network Manager, Global CVJ
o Supported the standardization of Supply Chain processes and tools across the World (CVJ division)
o Involved in the continuous improvement of supply performance and of the new Tools
o Coordinated and implemented the new Tools and Projects
o Provided technical support to 5 Clusters (worldwide)
o Led implementation of Supplier Exchange system (Supplier Portal) with clusters and plant leaders for non EDI compliant vendors (America, Europe and Asia)
o Led adoption of Global Standards for EDI messaging to support Global Transport model
o Validated enhancements to existing SC systems functionality against functional requirements to ensure smooth deployment.
o Led change management across the division deploying new standards, solutions and ways of working.
o Led standardization of WMS project for CVJ division (and extend to the Driveline division)
-
GKN
- Supply Chain Manager Asia Pacific, Systems & Tools
Arnage
2015 - maintenant
Regional Supply Chain Manager for Systems & Tools, Asia Pacific:
- Lead the development & support of the Region’s Supply Chain Systems flow
- Support for Operation issues (Supply chain issues, Inventory management, Capacity….)
- Standardize process & tools in the Region
- Implement integration planning inside the plants (S&OP, MPS,…)
- Support the standardization of Supply Chain processes and tools across Asia Pacific Region
- Develop and train the new systems
- Improve Systems flow and report tools
- Build team to monitor MRP parameters
- Review actions and results with the team (weekly)
- Involve in the continuous improvement of supply performance
- Create and enhance relationship between department to reach targets
- Assist in budget compilation data
-
GKN Driveline, multinational automotive components manufacturer specialising in driveline technologi
- Regional Supply Chain Manager Systems
2015 - 2017
GKN Driveline, multinational automotive components manufacturer specialising in driveline technologies, Singapore
Regional Supply Chain Manager Systems & Tools Asia Pacific
o Led the development and support of the Region's Supply Chain Information Flow Systems
o Supported the standardization of Supply Chain processes and tools across Asia Pacific region
o Provided technical support to the plants in Asia Pacific (Supply chain issues, Inventory management....)
o Implemented integrated planning inside the plants (S&OP, MPS,...)
o Developed and trained the new systems
o Improved Systems flow and report tools
o Built team to monitor MRP parameters
o Assisted in budget compilation data
Results
* MPS implementation & training in Japan and Korea
* E-kanban implantation in India
* Implementation of the 1st Supplier portal in Asia Pacific (for non EDI suppliers)
* Audit of the Plant assessment for the region
* Global Transport Label implementation preparation
-
B2G
- Consultant
2014 - 2015
Diagnosis for all supply chain for a Steel making plant in UAE (Abu dhabi) _ 7 weeks (in progress)
- Strategy alignment
- Supply chain planning
- Supply chain operations
- Supply chain Maturity
- IT
- Key interface mapping & impact
- Organisation assessment
-
Schneider Electric
- National Inventory Planner
Rueil Malmaison
2014 - 2014
- Manage production scheduling in Vietnam for Australia and New Zealand Product portfolio analysis
- Plan orders and ensure the models’ availability
- Optimize components stock supply and ensure a reliable stock
- Ensure the on-time delivery as per a challenging timeline
Results
• Delivery on time of 96%
• Stock availability of 80%
-
Faurecia
- Production Planner
2012 - 2014
- Standardize and implement a Master Schedule (process, tool and organization)
- Establish a proper weekly production schedule in line with customers’ requirements
- Ensure day-to-day adherence of Master Schedule by all concerned parties
- Built weekly Master Schedule based on customer requirements, inventory levels, production plant capacity…
- Monitor production schedule (components and finished product lines) vs actual production progress
- Support handover with the newly recruited local Master Scheduler (training / coaching)
- Define and implement an S&OP and MPS based on Corporate Excellence System framework
- Adapt process, standard to local specificities
- Ensure the timely update of data into the different planning systems
-
Schindler
- Consultant
Ebikon
2012 - 2015
B2G Consulting, International management consulting firm, Singapore
Consultant:
o Designed the Warehouse Standard Operating
o Defined required storage categories and 5S checking list
o Defined guidelines for warehouse operations (receiving , quality check, stacking/storage, picking, loading, cycle counting, value added activities incl. repacking, cutting, kitting)
Results
* Recommendations for the implementation
* Document guidelines in the Schindler Warehouse Standard Operating System Book
Recovery of the `Production Control & Logistics (PC&L)' department responsible for production planning and parts delivery for an Automotive Company (Faurecia, Thailand)
B2G Consulting, International management consulting firm, Singapore
Master Scheduler:
o Standardized and implemented a Master Schedule (process, tool and organization) to ensure a proper weekly production schedule in line with customers' requirements
o Ensured day-to-day adherence of Master Schedule by all concerned parties (PC&L manager, Production Manager, Logistics Manager, Customers)
o Built weekly Master Schedule based on customer requirements, inventory levels, production plant capacity, outsourced production and backlog priorities
o Monitored production schedule (components and finished product lines) versus actual production progress to ensure achievement of production targets
o Supported handover with the newly recruited local Master Scheduler (training / coaching)
o Defined and implemented an S&OP and MPS based on Corporate Excellence System framework and adapted to local specificities
o Ensured the timely update of data into the different planning systems
Results
* + 43% production productivity improvement
* + 30% planning adherence for finish goods
* + 20% planning adherence for components
* + 60% supplier on time delivery improvement
* + 30% data accuracy improvement in SAP
Support of business in South East pacific, responsible for parts delivery
Schneider Electric, European Multinational Corporation in Electricity distribution, 24 billion Euro -
150 000 employees, Adelaide, Australia
National Inventory planner:
o Managed production scheduling of electrical goods in Vietnam for Australia and New Zealand Product portfolio analysis
o Planned orders and ensure the models' availability
o Managed and optimized components stock supply and ensure a reliable stock
o Ensured the on-time delivery as per the defined target
Results
* Delivery on time of 96%
* Stock availability of 80%
-
the Plastics & Composite (PC) department
- Support
2009 - 2012
important business growth in South East Asia by managing production ramp-up Décathlon, European Leader in sporting goods, 7 billion Euro, 53 000 employees, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia
Supply Chain Production Leader:
o Managed production scheduling of plastics and composite products (Balls, Rackets, Fins) in Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia
o Planned orders and built forecasts to ensure the models' availability
o Built the production capacity planning of the suppliers
o Optimised production schedule based on products mix, available stock
o Managed and optimized components stock supply and ensure a reliable stock
o Ensured the on-time delivery as per the defined target and the models' availability in the retail stores
o Prepared the annual budget based on expected business growth in SEA
-
Decathlon
- Supply Production Leader
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2009 - 2012
- Manage scheduling of PC products (Balls, Rackets, Fins) in Thailand, Vietnam& Malaysia
- Plan orders and build forecasts to ensure the models’ availability
- Build the production capacity planning of the suppliers
- Optimize lead-time and price negotiation
- Manage and optimize components stock supply and ensure a reliable stock
- Ensure the on-time delivery and models’ availability in the retail stores
- Pilot PC department’s activity with targets on turnover, margin and performance
- Prepare the annual budget based on expected business growth in SEA
- Involve in the deployment of operational excellence program
-
Astrium Space Transportation
- Ingénieur Matériaux
2005 - 2008
Apprentissage chez EADS Astrium (en Aquitaine)
Mémoire : Optimisation et fiabilisation d'une gamme de fabrication d'un corps de rentrée atmosphérique.
• Collaborer et intégrer l’équipe projet R&D
• Rechercher, tester, analyser des matériaux composites
• Contribuer à la fabrication d’un corps de rentrée
• Développer des contacts fournisseurs
-
L'Oréal
- Stagiaire Technicienne de laboratoire
PARIS
2005 - 2005
Stage de DUT Mesures Physiques chez l’Oréal (Site d’Aulnay-Chanteloup) dans la Recherche Avancée.
Sujet : Evaluation des mélanges de polymères filmogènes pour l’amélioration de produits cosmétiques.
• Tester et analyser des polymères
• Présenter (oral et écrit) les résultats