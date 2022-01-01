Menu

Anne Marie LÊ

Arnage

Entreprises

    Arnage 2017 - maintenant GKN Driveline, multinational automotive components manufacturer specialising in driveline technologies,
    Supply Chain Solutions & Network Manager, Global CVJ
    o Supported the standardization of Supply Chain processes and tools across the World (CVJ division)
    o Involved in the continuous improvement of supply performance and of the new Tools
    o Coordinated and implemented the new Tools and Projects
    o Provided technical support to 5 Clusters (worldwide)
    o Led implementation of Supplier Exchange system (Supplier Portal) with clusters and plant leaders for non EDI compliant vendors (America, Europe and Asia)
    o Led adoption of Global Standards for EDI messaging to support Global Transport model
    o Validated enhancements to existing SC systems functionality against functional requirements to ensure smooth deployment.
    o Led change management across the division deploying new standards, solutions and ways of working.
    o Led standardization of WMS project for CVJ division (and extend to the Driveline division)

    Arnage 2015 - maintenant Regional Supply Chain Manager for Systems & Tools, Asia Pacific:
    - Lead the development & support of the Region’s Supply Chain Systems flow
    - Support for Operation issues (Supply chain issues, Inventory management, Capacity….)
    - Standardize process & tools in the Region
    - Implement integration planning inside the plants (S&OP, MPS,…)
    - Support the standardization of Supply Chain processes and tools across Asia Pacific Region
    - Develop and train the new systems
    - Improve Systems flow and report tools
    - Build team to monitor MRP parameters
    - Review actions and results with the team (weekly)
    - Involve in the continuous improvement of supply performance
    - Create and enhance relationship between department to reach targets
    - Assist in budget compilation data

    Results
    * MPS implementation & training in Japan and Korea
    * E-kanban implantation in India
    * Implementation of the 1st Supplier portal in Asia Pacific (for non EDI suppliers)
    * Audit of the Plant assessment for the region
    * Global Transport Label implementation preparation

  • Astrium Space Transportation - Ingénieur Matériaux

    2005 - 2008 Apprentissage chez EADS Astrium (en Aquitaine)

    Mémoire : Optimisation et fiabilisation d'une gamme de fabrication d'un corps de rentrée atmosphérique.

    • Collaborer et intégrer l’équipe projet R&D
    • Rechercher, tester, analyser des matériaux composites
    • Contribuer à la fabrication d’un corps de rentrée
    • Développer des contacts fournisseurs

  • L'Oréal - Stagiaire Technicienne de laboratoire

    PARIS 2005 - 2005 Stage de DUT Mesures Physiques chez l’Oréal (Site d’Aulnay-Chanteloup) dans la Recherche Avancée.

    Sujet : Evaluation des mélanges de polymères filmogènes pour l’amélioration de produits cosmétiques.

    • Tester et analyser des polymères
    • Présenter (oral et écrit) les résultats

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie Physique

    Pessac 2005 - 2008 Matériaux

    apprentissage Ingénieur Matériaux

  • ENSCPB

    Pessac 2005 - 2008 Ecole d'ingénieur en Matériaux

    3-year course at ITII Aquitaine (ENSCPB-CFAI Bruges) a highly selective French Engineering School conferring a diploma equivalent to 5-year undergraduate diploma / Apprenticeship with EADS Company

  • Université Paris 11 Paris Sud

    Orsay 2003 - 2005 Matériaux et Contrôles Physico-Chimiques

