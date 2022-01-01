Retail
Lahouari DEBZA
Lahouari DEBZA
AUXERRE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
SAP
Entreprises
Benteler Automotive
- Responsable logistique
2013 - maintenant
Benteler Automotive
- Key User SAP
2010 - 2013
Benteler Automotive
- Gestionnaire ADV
2003 - 2010
Benteler Automotive
- Gestionnaire projet hors série
1998 - 2003
Benteler Automotive
- Programmeur CN
1992 - 1998
Formations
Production Mécanique (Migennes)
Migennes
1990 - 1992
Bertrand ROUCHETTE
Westfalia GMBH
Brice LEROUGE