Lahouari DEBZA

AUXERRE

Mes compétences :
SAP

Entreprises

  • Benteler Automotive - Responsable logistique

    2013 - maintenant

  • Benteler Automotive - Key User SAP

    2010 - 2013

  • Benteler Automotive - Gestionnaire ADV

    2003 - 2010

  • Benteler Automotive - Gestionnaire projet hors série

    1998 - 2003

  • Benteler Automotive - Programmeur CN

    1992 - 1998

Formations

  • Production Mécanique (Migennes)

    Migennes 1990 - 1992

