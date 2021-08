Over 15 years working in the Exploration activities in several basins across the world.

Experienced in various sedimentary environments: Precambrian Stromatolites reservoir of Taoudeni basin, Post-transform (Cenomanian- Holocene) Turbidites sediment and Syn-Transform (Albian structures) of Tano and Keta basins, Fluvial sediments of Berkine Basin, and complex Tellian nappes of foreland basin in north Algeria

Strong technical skills in building the common risk segment maps (CRS).

G&G Data Collecting and quality control, seismic interpretation and mapping, Seismic attributes analysis, lead & prospect generation.



Lamine BENALIA learn quickly, open always to new challenges.

Key Competencies: frontiers exploration area, near filed exploration, upside potential, common risk segment maps, play and prospect assessment, seismic interpretation & mapping, wells correlation, depth conversion, well tie.