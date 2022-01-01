Menu

Mustapha AOUES

ALGER CENTRE

En résumé

Master certified IMS professional and certified OHSAS internal auditor with several years of experience in oil and gas industry with track record in training.
Optimized for working in difficult situations, to work in a team environment or unsupervised.
Excellent ability to plan, organize and prioritize work to meet the deadlines. Well-organized, efficient, quick learner and self-motivated, with excellent linguistic background.
Able to co-ordinate interoffice efforts, and able to get things done. Able to make connection with people of different cultures or social levels.
Professionally oriented to develop, implement, maintain and monitor the HSE Integrated Management System (IMS), providing qualified support and advice in order to ensure that all the activities are carried out safely and with no environmental impact.

Mes compétences :
HSE
Sécurité

Entreprises

  • SHFCP Association Sonatrach - First Calgary Petroleums / eni - HSE Field Manager

    2014 - maintenant Head of HSE Dept consisting in 30 members of Prevention Service, 34 members of Intervention Service (Fire Station with three fire trucks) and Site Clinic.
    Follow Production, Off-Plot (wells & manifolds), Construction, Drilling and development of CAFC “twin” project.

  • SHFCP Association Sonatrach - First Calgary Petroleums/eni - HSE Integrated Management System Engineer

    2012 - 2014  To set up and implement HSEQ Integrated Management System (HSEQIMS) at SHFCP;
     To review and update regularly SHFCP HSEQ IMS documentation in accordance with project policies and goals and with project development phases;
     To implement a plan to certify SHFCP HSEQ IMS to relevant standards as deemed appropriate by top management such as (ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001, ISO 9001) liaising as appropriate with SHFCP Environmental Engineer and other relevant parties;
     To audit contractors’ HSE IMS compliance with SHFCP needs and requirements as per contract relevant schedule;
     To update all relevant HSE Documents to be provided by SHFCP to contractors and monitor efficient HSE communication with contractors;
     To draft SHFCP HSEQ yearly plan and monitor implementation by proactive leadership on open issues;
     To review Drilling, Construction and Commissioning Procedures for compliance with Company’s HSE standards and best practices;
     To ensure consistent application of HSE engineering standards with particular regards with Management of Change;
     To prepare decision support documents for HSE Management reviews;
     To participate or conduct monthly/weekly or ad hoc meetings with Contractor & Subcontractor HSE Managers/Supervisors;
     To provide HSE Expertise and Input to Tender Documents, Contract Documents and Project HSE Documents, procedures and standards as required;
     To steer the incident investigation and reporting team;
     To review and comment on Contractor & Subcontractor HSE documents and procedures;
     To proofread HSE Reporting both to Sonatrach and ENI and to official bodies;
     To keep Corporate HSEQ Risk Register updated and advise on transfer/mitigation measures to be implemented by responsible parties;
     To keep HSEQ Improvement Actions Register with relative action parties derived from audits and inspections;
     To monitor Closure of Actions;
     To be the custodian of the HSEQ Legal Compliance Register for SHFCP and liaises with dedicated legal offices and departments of the 2 owners companies to receive suitable advise;
     To monitor off site activities for compliance with SHFCP HSE standards;
     To assist Duty Manager in case of casualties evacuation from Hassi Messaoud to other destinations;
     To participate as member of Hassi Messaoud Emergency Response Team;
     To liaise with appropriate Company and Contractor functions, draft SHFCP Emergency Response Plan;
     To provide HSE supervision for EPC design activities, including Central Processing Facility, Manifolds and Pipelines;
     To coordinate HSE Case build up for SHFCP MLE and CAFC facilities, liaising as appropriate with EPC Contractor;
     To conduct HSEQ MS Audits, Safety Tours/ Walkarounds and Inspections of contractors workshops and construction site outside MLE and worldwide as appropriate;
     To monitor and investigate on accident/incidents, both at SHFCP and Contractors, near misses and hazards and reports to HSE Director;
     To maintain tracking, follow-up and close out of Incident Investigation action items for all Incidents;
     To ensure efficient communication systems are in place to disseminate HSEQ lessons learned throughout the whole company;
     To organize and manage, documents and follows up on HSEQ audits;
     To collate the various HSE reports produced within SHFCP as requested for transmission to Sonatrach and ENI;
     To keep register of the HSE Dept. staff meetings and ensure correct distribution of MoM and update of action register;
     To consolidate training requirement for HSE team in Hassi Messaoud and monitor training plan development for HSE personnel in Hassi Messaoud or on HSE issues for non HSE professionals;
     To provide input to, and coordinates HSE Training Programs and identifies suitable training opportunities for Field needs, especially for training off site;
     To be the custodian of the SHFCP HSE Induction materials and of the procedures for proper delivery of inductions to new-comers;
     To consolidate budget needs and requirements for HSE Dep

  • Eni Algeria - HSE Advisor

    2009 - 2012  ensure strict adherence to safety standards and related topics/HSE and all associated thematic to it;
     ensure that the policies and the standards of safety/HSE adopted for the operations are in compliance with the best practices of the company, the Oil & Gas industry and with the law of the country;
     advise on legal aspects, new or imminent, concerning the safety/HSE, and of its impact on the operations;
     check and follow the application of the rules and laws in the subsidiary, specially by the subcontractors ;
     assist and advise all the departments as for the best practicable options of safety and for the best methods of reduction of the risks, and establish methods of reduction of the risks at the lowest possible level (ALARP);
     investigate into the incidents and the accidents, and participate in audits;
     develop and promote appropriate programs of behaviour for the safety, prepare and present documents on the safety when it is required;
     participate in the planning and in the control of the exercises of preparation for emergencies;
     consults with management, industrial engineers, employee representatives, and other agencies regarding industrial health problems and solutions;
     conducts and participate in investigations of working conditions in places of employment for the prevention of occupational disease and industrial health hazards, with specific reference to toxic substances, noise, and harmful physical agents;
     play a key role in the promotion of occupational health;
     advise on new legislation and take part in the planning and development process of occupational health and safety issues.

  • Michelin Algeria Factory - Responsible of Safety/Security

    2005 - 2009  make periodically the evaluation of the risks Set on Safety/Security of the site, and coordinate the implementation of the plans of prevention;
     prepare the plans of stake in conformity for the standards Safety/Security (Standards Group and Regulations Country) and follows their realization;
     organize on the site the various audits and the expertises, and pilot the associated action plans;
     establish rules & responsibilities, procedures and applicable instructions on the site in the domain Safety/Security, and controls periodically their application;
     organize the maintenance of all the equipments of detection and protection, and test periodically their operability;
     contribute to the conduct of awareness activities and training of the staff and the managers in the domain Safety/Security;
     manage all the statutory aspects of the site in the domain Safety/Security,
     lead the relations with the external authorities, and with the social partners in its domain;
     manage the teams of Safety/Security in the various domains of responsibility, and to organise the network of safety relay teams;
     in case of significant event, manage the emergency response especially the emergency response team. After debriefing, implementing the adapted/revised solutions;
     lead the crisis team under the authority of the Managing Director in case of major event:
     reviews plans for health hazard control procedures;
     interprets rules and regulations to officials of industry and others;
     evaluates investigation findings, proposed corrective measures, and compliance with health rules and standards;
     consults with management, industrial engineers, employee representatives, and other agencies regarding industrial health problems and solutions;
     provide advice and support to managers and supervisors undertaking risk assessments relating to health matters affecting their staff;
     ensure that knowledge is maintained of up to date legislation and best practice relating to all Occupational Health issues

  • Civil Protection - Lieutenant Officer

    2002 - 2005  from 2002 till 2003 in the main intervention unit of Algiers (Main Fire brigade):
    • Officer of intervention.

     from 2003 till 2005 at the Head Quarter of Fire Fighting Department of Algeria - Direction of Prevention - Studies and Regulations Unit, in charge of:
    • the control of safety measures implementation concerning the registered establishments (buildings receiving public and classified installations as SEVESO sites);
    • redacting and checking the fire & explosion prevention plans of these various establishments;
    • to study the legislative documentation introduced by the various ministry concerning the risk prevention;
    • to elaborate and to propose new legislation related to the risk prevention of fire, explosion and panic and to follow their application;
    • to define rules and safety standards against fire risks, explosion and of panic in the classified installations, the buildings receiving public, the high buildings and the housing buildings;
    • to elaborate the studies of safety for the protection of establishments and particular infrastructures (Airport, new ministries and administrative buildings…).

Formations

  • Eurl GESTS & Astutis UK (Bejaia)

    Bejaia 2014 - 2014 NEBOSH IGC

    NEBOSH IGC Certificate.

  • Università Di Pisa Italia (Pisa)

    Pisa 2012 - 2012 HSE&Q Master

  • Université Des Sciences Et Technologies Houari Boumedienne (Alger)

    Alger 1992 - 1999 Ingéniorat en Cryogénie

    Chimie Industrielle - Diplôme avec mention très bien.

  • Lycée Technique D'Alger (Alger)

    Alger 1988 - 1992 Bac TM

    Math Technique - Bac avec mention A.Bien

