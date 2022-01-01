Mustapha AOUES

Master certified IMS professional and certified OHSAS internal auditor with several years of experience in oil and gas industry with track record in training.

Optimized for working in difficult situations, to work in a team environment or unsupervised.

Excellent ability to plan, organize and prioritize work to meet the deadlines. Well-organized, efficient, quick learner and self-motivated, with excellent linguistic background.

Able to co-ordinate interoffice efforts, and able to get things done. Able to make connection with people of different cultures or social levels.

Professionally oriented to develop, implement, maintain and monitor the HSE Integrated Management System (IMS), providing qualified support and advice in order to ensure that all the activities are carried out safely and with no environmental impact.



Mes compétences :

HSE

Sécurité