Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Lamine CHETTIBI
Ajouter
Lamine CHETTIBI
JIJEL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Ingénieur statistiques
Mes compétences :
Reportings
Entreprises
dgsn
- Ingénieur statistiques
2014 - maintenant
dpsb skikda
- Ingénieur statistiques
2013 - 2014
suivi couts,délais des projets
Kougc
- Planner
2008 - 2013
Formations
INSTITUT NATIONAL DE LA PLANIFICATION ET DE LA STATISTIQUE (Alger)
Alger
maintenant
INPS (Alger)
Alger
1999 - 2005
statistique
Réseau
Abdelghani BEKKOUCHE
Ali BOUMEZBAR
Chettibi DJAMEL
Mohamed ACHOUR
Nadir SADOU
Nadira LILI
Saadi AREZKI