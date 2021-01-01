Lane GARY (GARY LANE)

After a subsequent role as an operating manager at a US export company Lane International Corp. exporting US products to Latin America and the Caribbean, Gary Lane left to startup Morris Overseas Tours and Worldwide Surfing Adventures as an international travel consultant and surf guide translator. A specialty travel agency catering to the surf market and wave riding travelers looking for deserted beaches in exotic locations. Mr. Lane produced, directed, and wrote successful television broadcast campaigns for ESPN, H30 TV of Hawaii, and Surfer Magazine TV.



An international marketing professional serving as a surf guide and translator with more than 30 years of experience, Gary Lane launched part of his career at the Melbourne, Florida-based Morris Overseas Tours and Worldwide Surfing Adventures. As a marketing associate at the companys Florida office, he has worked on promoting and sending surfer tourism to a number of destinations in Costa Rica, Panama, Ecuador, Peru, South Africa, Barbados, France, and Spain. Gary Lane has also spearheaded a surf travel variable accommodations program (VAP) where surfers can travel to follow the best wave conditions and be sure of lodging at the end of the day after their surf session all over Costa Rica without a reservation. Gary Lane pioneered surf travel to Costa Rica.



Outside of his professional pursuits, Gary Lane maintains a lifelong love for animals. As a former owner of a Daschund, he enjoyed spending his days jogging with his canine companion on the beach. Mr. Lane is also dedicated to helping the local Salvation Army and his church by donating furniture, house wares, kitchen supplies, and clothing for local families in need. As a member of the local Episcopal Church, Mr. Lane volunteered on multiple fundraising events.