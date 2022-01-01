Menu

Laurence DELECROIX

BOISSY SANS AVOIR

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Gunnebo france - Responsable Marketing opérationnel et Communication

    2013 - maintenant

  • Gunnebo France - Chef de promotion et d'études de marché

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2009 - 2012

  • Gunnebo France - Chargée de marketing

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2007 - 2009

  • GUNNEBO - Executive Assistant

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2001 - 2007

  • Versata (US) - Office Manager

    1999 - 2001

  • BT (Europe & Asia Pac.) - Project coordinator

    1998 - 1999

  • BT (Europe and Asia Pac.) - Executive Assistant

    1995 - 1998

  • BT (Europe) - Assistant Business Development

    1993 - 1995

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée