Laurence DELECROIX

Entreprises
Gunnebo france
- Responsable Marketing opérationnel et Communication
2013 - maintenant
Gunnebo France
- Chef de promotion et d'études de marché
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2009 - 2012
Gunnebo France
- Chargée de marketing
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2007 - 2009
GUNNEBO
- Executive Assistant
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2001 - 2007
Versata (US)
- Office Manager
1999 - 2001
BT (Europe & Asia Pac.)
- Project coordinator
1998 - 1999
BT (Europe and Asia Pac.)
- Executive Assistant
1995 - 1998
BT (Europe)
- Assistant Business Development
1993 - 1995
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée