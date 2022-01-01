Laurence GAVIT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
10+ years of experience in the Healthcare Industry, including 10 years with GE Healthcare.
PhD in Electrical Engineering applied to Brain Imaging.
Scientific, Clinical and Business Experience
Marketing Product Management, Product Design, Clinical Research, Scientific Research, Product Development, Publications, and Intellectual Property.
Collaboration with 20+ clinical institutions worldwide.
Global Experience
Lived in France, US and Israel. Have interacted daily with teams in the US, EMEA & Asia. Highly adaptable and experienced in dealing with diverse multi cultural cross-functional global teams.
Specialties
Marketing & Product Management,
Interventional Cardiology, Oncology and Radiology Markets,
Background in Neurosciences,
Scientific & Clinical Research,
Six Sigma Green Belt certified
Mes compétences :
Cardiology
Clinical Research
Management
Marketing
Médical
Neurosciences
Oncology
Product Management
Radiology
Research
Scientific
Scientific research