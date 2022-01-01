Laurence GAVIT

10+ years of experience in the Healthcare Industry, including 10 years with GE Healthcare.



PhD in Electrical Engineering applied to Brain Imaging.



Scientific, Clinical and Business Experience

Marketing Product Management, Product Design, Clinical Research, Scientific Research, Product Development, Publications, and Intellectual Property.

Collaboration with 20+ clinical institutions worldwide.



Global Experience

Lived in France, US and Israel. Have interacted daily with teams in the US, EMEA & Asia. Highly adaptable and experienced in dealing with diverse multi cultural cross-functional global teams.



Specialties

Marketing & Product Management,

Interventional Cardiology, Oncology and Radiology Markets,

Background in Neurosciences,

Scientific & Clinical Research,

Six Sigma Green Belt certified



Mes compétences :

Cardiology

Clinical Research

Management

Marketing

Médical

Neurosciences

Oncology

Product Management

Radiology

Research

Scientific

Scientific research