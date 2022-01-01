Menu

Laurence GAVIT

PARIS

En résumé

10+ years of experience in the Healthcare Industry, including 10 years with GE Healthcare.

PhD in Electrical Engineering applied to Brain Imaging.

Scientific, Clinical and Business Experience
Marketing Product Management, Product Design, Clinical Research, Scientific Research, Product Development, Publications, and Intellectual Property.
Collaboration with 20+ clinical institutions worldwide.

Global Experience
Lived in France, US and Israel. Have interacted daily with teams in the US, EMEA & Asia. Highly adaptable and experienced in dealing with diverse multi cultural cross-functional global teams.

Specialties
Marketing & Product Management,
Interventional Cardiology, Oncology and Radiology Markets,
Background in Neurosciences,
Scientific & Clinical Research,
Six Sigma Green Belt certified

Mes compétences :
Cardiology
Clinical Research
Management
Marketing
Médical
Neurosciences
Oncology
Product Management
Radiology
Research
Scientific
Scientific research

Entreprises

  • GE Healthcare - Global Research Manager

    2010 - maintenant In charge of the research strategy for the Interventional business.
    - Defined the strategic clinical research roadmap for the Interventional BU, in terms of research areas, specific external collaborations and financial planning.
    - Evaluated, approved and overviewed studies such as product concepts, support for marketing claims, and knowledge building to address unmet clinical needs.
    This led to the re-launch of 20+ clinical collaborations.
    - Internally partnered with the key leaders of the BU, including the GM, Engineering Manager, CMO, Medical Director, Quality and Regulatory Affairs and Legal/Compliance.

  • GE Healthcare - Global Marketing Product Manager, Hybrid OR

    2009 - 2010 Responsible for the Hybrid OR segment: Definition and understanding of the market, and corresponding portfolio creation.

    Key responsibilities include:
    - Establishing the vision and marketing plan to develop of a new segment
    - Driving the product portfolio & commericalization strategies to meet the needs of the market
    - Interaction with a multi-functional organization including marketing, sales, sourcing, engineering, and services teams, while ensuring compliance with quality and regulatory requirements

  • GE Healthcare - Clinical Research Project Manager

    2005 - 2009 Lead of strategic clinical collaborations, including:
    · Cardiovascular Research Foundation, New York
    · New York Presbyterian Hospital, New York.
    · Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York.
    · Milwaukee Heart Institute, Milwaukee, WI
    Contributes to the development of new applications in the field of cardiovascular imaging by defining protocols and collecting clinical and pre-clinical data.
    Redaction of scientific articles, co-authored by luminary physicians.
    Support to live cases presentation in trade shows, including TCT, world's premier conference in interventional cardiology, endovascular medicine, and structural heart disease.

  • GE Healthcare - Research Engineer

    2001 - 2005 Algorithm development in the field of image processing for cardiovascular imaging, in Buc, France.

Formations

