Laurence GINE

Paris

Tel : 0630927502

COMPETENCES

FONCTIONNELLES
SAP PP-MM-PS
Gestion de projets
Maîtrise d'ouvrage
Formation


TECHNIQUES
SAP CUSTOMISING - SCRIPTING - LSMW
PROTEGE
GANTT PROJECT - MS PROJECT
AIRSUPPLY- BW DATA MODELLING AND REPORTING
Methodologie GPP,

Ingénierie de formation

Recueil et analyse de besoins, Atelier des conception

Outils de Modélisation : Mega, Bonita Soft

Méthodologie : GPP, Cycle en V, Merise, Lean

Mes compétences :
ARP
Business
Business Modelling
Formation
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Modelling
Reporting
SAP
Supply chain
Training

Entreprises

  • Akka Technologies - Consultant AMOA SAP - STELIA (PP-MM-PS...)

    Paris 2016 - maintenant 1 - Référent fonctionnel sur la solution R2 STELIA AEROSPACE - Central métier 
    - Conseiller /aider les utilisateurs à identifier le flux approprié à leur métier
    - Recueillir les besoins
    - Analyser les impacts et transférer aux CPSI pour faire évoluer le système
    - Résolution d'incidents niveau 2/3

    2 Gestion de master data
    - Migration des données de base de la division rechange 
    - création en masse de données de base articles
    - gestion des données de base production 
    - Gestion de réseaux standards 
    - Gestion de la configuration
    - Création et MAJ en masse nomenclatures et de gamme (CEWB)
    - Gestion des évolutions (fiche d’évolution et analyse d’impact - COCM)
    - Initialisation de FIQ et contrats
    - Suivi des écarts conf/avion commande clients et corrections

    3 User Management
    - Autorisation : affectation de rôles spécifiques – identification des rôles à affecter à un métier ....
    - Gestion des Groupes acheteurs
    - Gestion des utilisateurs de Workflow
    - Détermination des profiles d'impressions

  • Dassault Falcon Service - AMOA

    Le Bourget 2016 - 2016 Consultation pour un outil de gestion des offres Commerciales

    En charge de la définition du nouvel outil devis : Recueil des besoins – rédaction du cahier des charges -
    animation de réunions de conception – chargée de l’appel d’offres, de la sélection du fournisseur et de
    la rédaction du business plan
    En charge de l’implémentation de la Solution Full SAP pour chalenger les offres : mise en œuvre d’un
    outil d’élaboration des offres configurées depuis la cotation, à la vente en passant par la préparation,
    l’exécution des ordres de services la production et la facturation – modules concernées SAP SD/MM-
    MP/CS -PS

  • Sogeti High Tech - Chef de projet formation pour Airbus ICT Academy

    TOULOUSE 2009 - 2015 - Ingénierie de la formation : recueil et analyse de besoins, création et mise à jour de supports de formation
    - Animation de formations
    -PMO : Coordinatrice transnationale (Airbus UK, Airbus Germany, Airbus Spain) pour les formations - Gestion Planning et Facturation

  • Sogeti High Tech - Analyste technique

    TOULOUSE 2008 - 2009 Audit de l'Asset informatique du département EMNC de Airbus
    - Audit de la gestion du parc informatique du département « E » de Airbus
    - Mise en évidence de différents problèmes
    - Proposition d’axes d’amélioration pour l'a gestion de l'asset
    - Mise en place de KPIs pour le suivi des activités du nouveau bundle de la gestion des Assets informatiques du département chez T-System

  • SOGETI HIGH TECH - Responsable Hotline du Bundle NSD TMA

    TOULOUSE 2007 - 2008 Administration du logiciel de traçage des demandes (Metanet), propositions d ‘évolution, tests des nouvelles versions

    Interface avec les équipes Projets et les utilisateurs (4 clusters avec une trentaine d'applications)

    Focal point du Bundle et chargée de la gestion des incidents dans l'outil Metanet

  • SOGETI - Analyste Technique

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2005 - 2007 Support L2 dans le cadre de Bundles

    Support et Administration du portail Intranet Airbus France, UK, Spain, Germany (Airbus People) et l'Extranet Airbus Supply pour les fournisseurs dans le Cadre du Bundle Portail
    Back up sur le support eRooms (espaces collaboratifs pour employés, et fournisseurs Airbus) et aux problèmes de connexion sous AIC-LDAP Calendra puis AEDS Calendra (Interface d'administration de comptes employés Airbus et fournisseurs sous annuaire AEDS )
    + autres support sur activités parallèles.
    Interface pour les services desks locaux Central Entity, France, Allemagne, Uk et Espagne.
    Interface avec les équipes Projets (Airbuspeople, eRoom, Supplier & Customer portal)
    Diagnostic et résolution d’incidents dans l'outil Magic.

    Support et administration de l'outil Metanet (outil de gestion des incidents pour SOGETI dans le cadre du Bundle NSD TMA-CAE
    Interface avec les équipes Projets (4 clusters avec une trentaine d'applications)
    Point d'entrée du Bundle et chargée de la gestion des incidents dans l'outil Metanet – Administration des utilisateurs et bien d'autres activités....

  • Institut Claudius Regaud - Administrateur Support

    2003 - 2004 Administrations des application du Dossier Patient Informatisé.
    Administrations des utilisateurs
    Formation et assistance aux utilisateurs
    Ecriture de Manuels de formation
    Création et Administration de bases de données access
    Ecriture de modes opératoires
    Reporting
    Ecriture de Macros
    Analyse Merise
    Tests et validation
    Gestion des formations
    Gestion de l'equipe des Assistante médicale : 60 personnes(validation des congé - gestion du présenteisme)

  • Peace Corps USA - Responsable Informatique

    1998 - 2002 Gestion d'un Parc informatique de 50 Postes

    Administration système sous MAC OS, Windows NT4, 2000 : Gestion des versions - Deploiement et Installation de poste - Relation avec diffrentes fournisseurs de materiels informatiques

    Formatrice : Ecriture de manuel de formation - formation et assistance aux utilisateurs (Formation interne)

    Administrateur Reseau - Serveurs Viacom Gateway - installation de hubs - Gestion de la messagerie

    Gestion du présenteisme de l'ensemble du personnel

Formations

Réseau