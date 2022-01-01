Laurence GINE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Tel : 0630927502
COMPETENCES
FONCTIONNELLES
SAP PP-MM-PS
Gestion de projets
Maîtrise d'ouvrage
Formation
TECHNIQUES
SAP CUSTOMISING - SCRIPTING - LSMW
PROTEGE
GANTT PROJECT - MS PROJECT
AIRSUPPLY- BW DATA MODELLING AND REPORTING
Methodologie GPP,
Ingénierie de formation
Recueil et analyse de besoins, Atelier des conception
Outils de Modélisation : Mega, Bonita Soft
Méthodologie : GPP, Cycle en V, Merise, Lean
Mes compétences :
ARP
Business
Business Modelling
Formation
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Modelling
Reporting
SAP
Supply chain
Training