Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laurence GIUGE
Ajouter
Laurence GIUGE
Montbonnot
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
RSI
- Responsable adjointe Pôle maitrise d'ouvrage
Montbonnot
1996 - maintenant
Gestion et pilotage de projets liés à la dématérialisation
Formations
Université Dijon Bourgogne Faculté de droit dijon
Dijon
1991 - 1992
DROIT DES AFFAIRES OPTION CONSOMMATION ET CONCURENCE
Réseau
Alexandre DAUBROSSE
Alhassane BOUSSO
Candice DEJEANTE
Caroline GENTILHOMME
Christophe PELLEGRINO
Jean-Christophe FORMOSA
Olivier CATELIN
Renaud PONT
Suzy LOVI
Thomas ABERLEN