Menu

Laurence GRISEL

MOUNTAIN VIEW

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Retail Solutions Inc. - Projets Marketing

    2015 - maintenant

  • Umbra - BtoB Marketing, Editions & RP

    2014 - 2014

  • Kanetix - Responsable Marketing - Québec

    2013 - 2014

  • MIWE Canada Inc. - Responsable Marketing & Administration

    2012 - 2013

  • Tupperware France - Chef de projet - Incentive Force de vente

    2010 - 2011

  • Tupperware France - Chef de produit

    2005 - 2010

  • Texdecor France - Commerciale

    2002 - 2005 Editeur de tissus et de papiers peints haut de gamme.
    Commerciale responsable zone nord - Allemagne

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau