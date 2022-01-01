Laurence HEBERT

-
GIP FCIP Académie de Toulouse - Espace Bilan Orientation
- Consultante Psychologue
2012 - maintenant
-
CIBC
- Consultante Psychologue - Conseiller en bilans de compétences et VAE
2003 - 2011
-
C.I.O., Centre Information et d’Orientation et A.F.P.A., Service d’Orientation Professionnelle
- Psychologue
2001 - 2002
-
DHL, Transport Express International
- Attachée Commerciale Grands Comptes
1994 - 1998
-
COLIRAIL, Transport Express National
- Attachée commerciale
1992 - 1994
-
TICKET RESTAURANT, Groupe ACCOR
- Attachée commerciale
1990 - 1992