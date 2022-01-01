Menu

Laurence HEBERT

TOULOUSE

Entreprises

  • GIP FCIP Académie de Toulouse - Espace Bilan Orientation - Consultante Psychologue

    2012 - maintenant

  • CIBC - Consultante Psychologue - Conseiller en bilans de compétences et VAE

    2003 - 2011

  • C.I.O., Centre Information et d’Orientation et A.F.P.A., Service d’Orientation Professionnelle - Psychologue

    2001 - 2002

  • DHL, Transport Express International - Attachée Commerciale Grands Comptes

    1994 - 1998

  • COLIRAIL, Transport Express National - Attachée commerciale

    1992 - 1994

  • TICKET RESTAURANT, Groupe ACCOR - Attachée commerciale

    1990 - 1992

Formations

