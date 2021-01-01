Menu

Laurence HOIZEY

Lyon

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
Web

Entreprises

  • ELAO - Directrice commerciale

    Lyon 2014 - maintenant

  • ZOL - Directrice commerciale

    Lyon 2012 - 2014

  • ELAO - Assistante de direction

    Lyon 2010 - 2013

  • Clever Age - Assistante de direction

    PARIS 2003 - 2006

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

