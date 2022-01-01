Menu

Laurence LAUBREAUX ROBERTY

PARIS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Senior executive, International management in Global Beauty companies
Luxury, Pharmacy and Dermatology
. Skin care category management : CHRISTIAN DIOR
. New business start up and strategic development : BVLGARI cosmetics
. Strategic marketing and global brand management : AVENE, L'OREAL/ GALDERMA, L.E.D.
. Private label development in competitive and regulated environment : SOGIPHAR
. Strong International experience

Entreprises

  • EYESKEEN - Founder & Managing Director at EYESKEEN SAS

    2015 - maintenant

  • DIOR - Skincare International Marketing & Business Development Director

    2012 - 2015 Define and drive the strategy to establish Dior Skincare as the most prestigious & desirable Skincare line in the selective market
    Manage the global skincare category
    Lead Dior Skin Care in term of global vision, positioning & strategy, product & concept innovation development, communication, activation & sell out strategy

  • BVLGARI - Skin Care Senior Director

    Paris 2005 - 2012 Mission:
    Start up the Cosmetic business unit as a new strategic diversification of BVLGARI Brand
    Build up the strategy, create and develop the skincare business: concept, positioning, products, team & organization . Elaborate the 5 years business plan
    Accomplishments:
    • Development of an innovative core cosmetic concept in line with the BVLGARI heritage, distinctive and internationally acclaimed: the BVLGARI GEM ESSENCE (Marie-Claire press Award 2008)
    • Creation and management of the Cosmetic Research Department at BVLGARI : University professor of Dermatology, Dermatologists, CNRS researchers, Chemists
    • Establish the benefit of the GEM ESSENCE core concept for skin care (International patent)
    • Set up the supply chain by selecting advanced cosmetic manufacturers from Switzerland, Italy and Japan
    • Building and managing a dedicated Skin Care team: 11 collaborators from strategic marketing, packaging development, formulation and clinical studies
    • Driving product development and international launches (Europe, Asia, US): 7 lines, 42 products, including quasi-drug products for the Asian market.
    • Spokesperson for BVLGARI Cosmetics at International Press Events, interviews and TV live shows: over 1400 press clippings per year
    • Selecting and negotiating the distribution network: 250 doors, 15 countries in 3 years
    • Drive the development of SPA treatments for BVLGARI Hotel & Resort & recommend a SPA strategy

  • Avène - Pierre Fabre - Directeur marketing International

    2000 - 2005

Formations

