Laurence LEBATARD

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Mobilité interne et externe
Recrutement
Formation

Entreprises

  • Anah - Responsable formation

    2007 - maintenant

  • SERNAM - Responsable Emploi Formation

    Clichy 2002 - 2005

  • Groupe ABX Logistics - Responsable Emploi Formation

    1993 - 2002

  • INTERFACE - Responsable Recrutement

    1990 - 1993

Formations

Réseau