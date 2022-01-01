Retail
Laurence LEBATARD
Laurence LEBATARD
Mes compétences :
Mobilité interne et externe
Recrutement
Formation
Entreprises
Anah
- Responsable formation
2007 - maintenant
SERNAM
- Responsable Emploi Formation
Clichy
2002 - 2005
Groupe ABX Logistics
- Responsable Emploi Formation
1993 - 2002
INTERFACE
- Responsable Recrutement
1990 - 1993
Formations
Université Paris I - Pantheon Sorbonne
Paris
1984 - 1988
Master 2 Recherche (ex DEA) Sciences Sociales du Travail
