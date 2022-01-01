Menu

Laurence LECLERCQ

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Édition

Entreprises

  • ARMAND COLIN - Rights Manager

    2014 - maintenant Worldwide licensing of translation rights and subsidiary rights; Responsible for the negotiation of terms and drawing up of contracts; Preparing and attending the International Book Fairs (FBF, London, Beijing,Moscow, ...); Generating new business ; management and coordination.

  • DUNOD - Rights Manager

    2006 - maintenant Worldwide licensing of translation rights and subsidiary rights; Responsible for the negotiation of terms and drawing up of contracts; Preparing and attending the International Book Fairs (FBF, London, Beijing,Moscow, ...); Generating new business ; ...

  • PUF - Presses Universitaires de France - Droits Etrangers

    2005 - 2006

  • Ed. Anne Carrière ; Livre de Poche ; Ullstein Buchverlag ; ... - Lectrice Free Lance

    2004 - 2006

Formations

Réseau