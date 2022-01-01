Menu

Laurence LESCURE

Roissy CDG

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • AIR FRANCE - Chargée de communication

    Roissy CDG 2005 - maintenant Communication Director’s Assistant, Travel Services Department, AIR FRANCE
    · Design and development of GP engagements diary
    · Creation of various paper communication support, & NICT (GPNet, Flash, etc.)
    · Participation in new partner search strategy according to Air France core business
    · Participation in various communication plenary meetings

  • INSTITUT SYNTHESE - Chargée d'études MKG

    1993 - 1997 · Image barometer development, press monitoring
    · Prospective corporate and product studies
    · Recommendations of communication protocols for public and private companies, institutions and local governments

  • GROUPE LIAISONS - Chargée d'études junior

    1990 - 1992 · Prospective analysis of Anglophone advertisers
    · Execution of promotion activities for the magazines Points de Vente and Echo de la Presse

  • LE FIGARO - Assistante marketing

    Paris 1990 - 1990 · Participation in the creation of the first Dircom/HRM forum at the CNIT (Centre of New Information Technologies)
    · Prospecting for potential advertisers
    · Advertising space sales

Formations

  • Paris X (Nanterre)

    Nanterre 2008 - 2010 psychologie cognitive appliquée

    Psychologie - En Master II

  • EFAP

    Paris 1985 - 1989 communication/Mkg

    MEDIA

