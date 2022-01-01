Laurence LESCURE

-
AIR FRANCE
- Chargée de communication
Roissy CDG
2005 - maintenant
Communication Director’s Assistant, Travel Services Department, AIR FRANCE
· Design and development of GP engagements diary
· Creation of various paper communication support, & NICT (GPNet, Flash, etc.)
· Participation in new partner search strategy according to Air France core business
· Participation in various communication plenary meetings
-
INSTITUT SYNTHESE
- Chargée d'études MKG
1993 - 1997
· Image barometer development, press monitoring
· Prospective corporate and product studies
· Recommendations of communication protocols for public and private companies, institutions and local governments
-
GROUPE LIAISONS
- Chargée d'études junior
1990 - 1992
· Prospective analysis of Anglophone advertisers
· Execution of promotion activities for the magazines Points de Vente and Echo de la Presse
-
LE FIGARO
- Assistante marketing
Paris
1990 - 1990
· Participation in the creation of the first Dircom/HRM forum at the CNIT (Centre of New Information Technologies)
· Prospecting for potential advertisers
· Advertising space sales