Laurence LETOUZÉ

University College London
- Stagiaire en concetion optique: construction d'un microscope à Fluorescence
2014 - 2014Conception d'un microscope à Fluorescence rouge et vert:
Participation aux choix des composants et montage de ce microscope à fluorescence.
Prise de contact avec les entreprises de composants optiques.
Laboratoire de Physique des Lasers
- Stagiaire
2013 - 2014Développement d’un spectromètre transportable à lasers à cascade quantique autour de 10µm pour la spectroscopie à haute résolution.
The Institute for Photonics and Advanced Sensing
- Stagiaire
2013 - 2013Over the last 3 years they have been developing high resolution laser spectroscopy for examining the Doppler broadening of spectral lines in Cesium vapour that is coupled to a thermal bath at a well defined temperature. By careful measurement of the lineshape they can separate the thermal and atomic components of this line and use it to directly estimate the thermal kinetic energy of the mono-atomic gas. We will work on the final measurements to arrive at a (hopefully) improved estimate of Boltzman’s constant
Laboratoire charles Fabry
- Stagiaire
2012 - 2012
GANIL- Grand Accélérateur National d'Ions
- Stagiaire