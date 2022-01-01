Laurence MARTIN

Mes compétences :
Credit manager
Account payable
Income auditor
Micros
Opera
Microsoft Office
WinEUR Comptabilité
Entreprises
JLL
- Consultant en immobilier hôtelier
Paris2015 - 2016
Stigma Partners SA
- Executive assistant / Personal assistant
2014 - 2015 Handling CEO’s personal and work related queries.
Provide financial research support.
Organize CEO’s agenda. Process expense reports.
FourSeasons Hotels and Resorts
- Management trainee in Finance
Paris2011 - 2013Experience at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues, Geneva, Switzerland.
Manage relationships with clients in order to reduce exposure to potential bad debt.
Review all requests for credit and approve as appropriate according to the in-house credit policies.
Develop collection strategies.
Handling guests’ disputes.
Daily and month end reporting and account reconciliation.
Lead credit meeting.
Generate daily revenue report.
Ensure the accuracy of recorded income and reports any adjustments.
Process all invoices and allocate expenses.
Monitor, maintain and oversee all of the cash handling for the hotel.
The Lowell
- Food and Beverage Assistant Manager
2010 - 2010 Inventory management : Responsible of inventory, purchasing and ordering while maintaining a 24% food cost.
Restaurant marketing : Creation and publishing of newsletters and update of Internet website.
Team supervisor : hostess and room service order taker.
Interaction with consumers while handling complaints, and special requests.
The Gleneagles Hotel
- Waitress
2009 - 2009Waitress in a fine dining restaurant.
Experience as well in room service, banqueting and night-shift.