Laurence MARTIN

Paris

Mes compétences :
Credit manager
Account payable
Income auditor
Micros
Opera
Microsoft Office
WinEUR Comptabilité

Entreprises

  • JLL - Consultant en immobilier hôtelier

    Paris 2015 - 2016

  • Stigma Partners SA - Executive assistant / Personal assistant

    2014 - 2015 Handling CEO’s personal and work related queries.
    Provide financial research support.
    Organize CEO’s agenda. Process expense reports.

  • FourSeasons Hotels and Resorts - Management trainee in Finance

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Experience at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues, Geneva, Switzerland.

    Manage relationships with clients in order to reduce exposure to potential bad debt.
    Review all requests for credit and approve as appropriate according to the in-house credit policies.
    Develop collection strategies.
    Handling guests’ disputes.
    Daily and month end reporting and account reconciliation.
    Lead credit meeting.
    Generate daily revenue report.
    Ensure the accuracy of recorded income and reports any adjustments.
    Process all invoices and allocate expenses.
    Monitor, maintain and oversee all of the cash handling for the hotel.

  • The Lowell - Food and Beverage Assistant Manager

    2010 - 2010 Inventory management : Responsible of inventory, purchasing and ordering while maintaining a 24% food cost.
    Restaurant marketing : Creation and publishing of newsletters and update of Internet website.
    Team supervisor : hostess and room service order taker.
    Interaction with consumers while handling complaints, and special requests.

  • The Gleneagles Hotel - Waitress

    2009 - 2009 Waitress in a fine dining restaurant.
    Experience as well in room service, banqueting and night-shift.

    Awarded of Certificate of Excellence

Formations

  • Skema Business School

    Paris 2015 - maintenant PRINCE 2 certification

  • Glion Institute Of Higher Education (Glion S/Montreux)

    Glion S/Montreux 2008 - 2011 Bachelor Honors of Art in Hospitality, Real Estate Finance and Revenue Management with merit

    Real Estate Finance and Revenue Management -
    Dissertation topic:
    Customers’ perception of co-branded credit card benefits within the hospitality and airlines industries

    Main subjects covered:
    - Accounting
    - Corporate finance
    - Revenue management
    - Real estate finance
    - Property asset management
    - Statistics
    - Corporate Governance

  • Lycée Sainte Anne

    Brest 2005 - 2008 Scientific section - Mathematiques with merit

    European Scientific Baccalaureate

