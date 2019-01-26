Menu

Laurence WANNENMACHER

PARIS

En résumé

Honnête sérieuse rigueur curieuse
Apprécie le travail d'équipe
Grande facilité d'adaptation
À l'aise avec l'informatique bonne mémoire

Mes compétences :
Management, gestion comptable logiciel CIEL, pack
Bénévolat, gestion salarial horaires et vacances,
Coordination des tournées de distribution, contrôl
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Excel , word, pack office, mail, comptab
CACES 1
Supply Chain
Invoicing > Issuing Invoices
Team Management

Entreprises

  • Stef - Préparatrice de commande

    PARIS 2020 - maintenant

  • Adequat pour la STEF - Préparatrice de commande

    2019 - 2020

  • Katoen Natie - Manutention reapro cariste

    Farébersviller 2019 - 2019 Reapro picking

  • carrefour - Préparatrice de commande caces

    Massy 2018 - 2019 supply Chain - Cavaillon (84) juillet 2018 - actuellement préparatrice de commande caces 1 vocale dispatcheur préparation des caces 3 et 5 certification diplômante le
    26 janvier 2019

  • Gelit Sud Est carrefour supply chain cavaillon - Préparatrice de commande

    2018 - 2019 Conduite de chariot élévateur caces 3 et 5 préparation de commande caces 1 vocale

  • Gelit Sud Est carrefour supply chain cavaillon - Préparatrice de commande caces 1

    2017 - 2018 employeur gelit sud est, formation diplômante caces 1 et préparatrice de commande
    client carrefour supply chain en froid positif, poste de nuit, 22h00/6h00 sur cavaillon
    contrat de un an
    Préparation de commande en éclatement produits frais 1260 à 1500 colis /7h00 sur chariot caces 1
    Filmage

  • GELIT SUD EST POUR CARREFOUR SUPPLY CHAIN - Préparatrice de commandes CACES

    2017 - 2018 EN CONTRAT PRO préparatrice de commande à la vocale contrat sur un an formation diplômante

  • Gautier Semen - Hybrideuse

    Le Boupère 2017 - 2017 hybridation taille semences

  • florame - Préparatrice de commande

    2017 - 2017 préparation de commande France sur tablette, éditer les bons de transport ET BL, montage palette
    CONDITIONNEMENT

  • Florame - Préparatrice de commandes

    Paris 2017 - 2017

  • http://www.joeldurand-chocolatier.fr/ - Debutante

    2016 - 2017 apprentissage en chocolaterie, enrobage

  • thalacap camargues - Hydrothérapeute

    2016 - 2017 soins d'eau de mer, massage, esthétique, en intérim

  • tram - Chauffeur & livreur

    2016 - 2016 à partir du 6 juillet 2016 CDD 2 MOIS livraison UPS pour un sous traitant voir plus

  • Ups - Chauffeur livreur

    Plaisir 2016 - 2016 VL pour UPS - Rognac (13) juillet 2016 - août 2016 livraison colis particuliers et entreprises
    Chargement du camion départ pour cause personnel

  • gautier semences - Hybrideuse

    2016 - 2016 fin de mission mardi 5 juillet

  • THALAS'SOFT - GERANTE ESTHETICIENNE

    Eyguières 2012 - 2016 * Soins, gérance, comptabilité, marketing

  • THALACAP, ST MARIE DE LA - HYDROTHERAPEUTE ESTHETICIENNE

    2009 - 2012 Réalisations :
    * SOINS
    * EPILATIONS

  • ECOLE EHE BAGNULS - STAGE DE MANAGEMENT

    2008 - 2008

  • TRANSPORT EXPRESS BERTHOU - BENEVOLE GESTION ET RH

    2005 - 2007 Comptabilité journalière de la société

    Entretien d'embauche et due, contrat de travail

  • CHRONOPOST - COORDINATEUR DE PHASE LIVRAISON

    Courbevoie 2003 - 2007 du Vaucluse et du Gard organisation des emplacements prestataires management des agents rapport au chef d'agence de la nuit 1h00/8h30
    * Changement d'horaire 8h00/17h00 gérer le départ des 18h et les retours gérer les équipes TG1 au départ des collectes * Gérer les rattrapages

    * Facturation de là sous traitance fin de mois établir les factures de pénalité sortir les états
    TRANSFERT DES DONNEES au chef d'Agence

    * TG1 FORMATION POUR UN POSTE DE CDP A SORGUES TRAVAIL LE SAMEDI APRES MIDI AVEC LA

    RESPONSABILITE DE L'AGENCE DE MARIGNANE FERMETURE 20H00

    * AGENT DE TRI BRIGADE MIXTE 20H30/5H00 VIDER LES CAMIONS ET CONTAINER SAISIE DE
    COLISTG1
    TG2 SAISIE VERS PRESTATAIRES REMISE DES SENSIBLES
    * AGENT DE DISTRIBUTION 12H00 SAISIE DE COLIS 18H00
    * AGENT DE COLLECTE ET DISTRIBUTION 18H

  • CHRONOPOST - RSA coordinateur de phase TG2

    Courbevoie 2002 - 2007 CDP

    Réalisations :
    * ARRIVAGE CAMION CONTAINER ;
    * DISPATCH SUR BANDE ET SAISIE VERS PRESTATAIRES ;
    * ORGANISATION DE LA PHASE DISTRIBUTION ;
    * MANAGEMENT DE 10 AGENTS ET 50 TOURNEES ET SOUS TRAITANTS ;
    * CONTROLE RETOUR SAV FACTURATION SOUS TRAITANCE ET PENALITE

    Responsabilités :
    * MANAGEMENT AGENTS
    * OUVERTURE AGENCE A 1H00 DU MATIN
    * FACTURATIONS SOUS TRAITANCES PENALITES
    * CONTROLE DES TOURNEES
    SAV ET CONTROLE RETOUR

  • Chronopost - FORMATION CDP ET AGENT TG1

    Courbevoie 2001 - 2002 SAMEDI APRES MIDI CDP MANAGEMENT INTERIMS ET AGENTS
    ACCUEIL CHAUFFEURS ET SAISI DES COLIS EN TG1 DEPART DES CHAUFFEURS ET COLIS EN TRANSIT, FERMETURE AGENCE A 20H00
    PREPARATION DE L'OUVERTURE PHASE TG2 DE L'AGENCE DE SORGUES

  • Chronopost - AGENT DE TRI NUIT

    Courbevoie 1999 - 2002

    * AGENT DE TRI BRIGADE MIXTE 20H30/5H00 VIDER LES CAMIONS ET CONTAINER SAISIE DE COLIS TG1

  • Chronopost - AGENT DE DISTRIBUTION ET COLLECTE

    Courbevoie 1998 - 1999 SAISIE 18H00
    PREPARATION DE LA TOURNEE CHARGEMENT SAISI DE DEPART ET DE LIVRAISON

  • CHRONOPOST - Agent de nuit

    Courbevoie 1997 - 1999 déchargement camion container saisie

  • Chronopost - Chauffeur livreur

    Courbevoie 1997 - 1999 préparation de la tournée de distribution saisie des colis
    distribution, collecte saisie


    chauffeur livreur-- Herve transport pour chronopost - Vitrolles - CDI

  • Chronopost - Chauffeur livreur sous traitant privé

    Courbevoie 1995 - 1997 distribution saisie
    collecte livraison

  • Chronopost - Chauffeur livreur

    Courbevoie 1995 - 1997 * Sous-traitante Chronopost distribution et collecte
    Puis moyen proprement

  • Chronopost - Esthéticienne

    Courbevoie 1994 - 1996 coiffure uniquement le matin Salon de coiffure vitrolles , Chronopost l'après midi en temps plein

  • Institute Melody - Esthéticienne & responsable

    1992 - 1993

  • HOM - Préparatrice de commandes

    1987 - 1992 Formation

    Caces 1/3/5 en transport logistique
    EI GROUPE - Miramas (13) CACES 1 juillet 2017 - juillet 2018 CORALIS MIRAMAS CACES 3 ET 5
    NOVEMBRE 2018

  • USINE HOM - PREPARATRICE DE COMMANDE

    1987 - 1992 * Préparatrice de commande national et export ;
    * contrôleuse de produit fini commande et produits ;
    * décisionnaire du retour de marchandise si non conforme aux sous traitants

Formations

