Laurence WANNENMACHER

-
Stef
- Préparatrice de commande
PARIS
2020 - maintenant
-
Adequat pour la STEF
- Préparatrice de commande
2019 - 2020
-
Katoen Natie
- Manutention reapro cariste
Farébersviller
2019 - 2019
Reapro picking
-
carrefour
- Préparatrice de commande caces
Massy
2018 - 2019
supply Chain - Cavaillon (84) juillet 2018 - actuellement préparatrice de commande caces 1 vocale dispatcheur préparation des caces 3 et 5 certification diplômante le
26 janvier 2019
-
Gelit Sud Est carrefour supply chain cavaillon
- Préparatrice de commande
2018 - 2019
Conduite de chariot élévateur caces 3 et 5 préparation de commande caces 1 vocale
-
Gelit Sud Est carrefour supply chain cavaillon
- Préparatrice de commande caces 1
2017 - 2018
employeur gelit sud est, formation diplômante caces 1 et préparatrice de commande
client carrefour supply chain en froid positif, poste de nuit, 22h00/6h00 sur cavaillon
contrat de un an
Préparation de commande en éclatement produits frais 1260 à 1500 colis /7h00 sur chariot caces 1
Filmage
-
GELIT SUD EST POUR CARREFOUR SUPPLY CHAIN
- Préparatrice de commandes CACES
2017 - 2018
EN CONTRAT PRO préparatrice de commande à la vocale contrat sur un an formation diplômante
-
Gautier Semen
- Hybrideuse
Le Boupère
2017 - 2017
hybridation taille semences
-
florame
- Préparatrice de commande
2017 - 2017
préparation de commande France sur tablette, éditer les bons de transport ET BL, montage palette
CONDITIONNEMENT
-
Florame
- Préparatrice de commandes
Paris
2017 - 2017
-
http://www.joeldurand-chocolatier.fr/
- Debutante
2016 - 2017
apprentissage en chocolaterie, enrobage
-
thalacap camargues
- Hydrothérapeute
2016 - 2017
soins d'eau de mer, massage, esthétique, en intérim
-
tram
- Chauffeur & livreur
2016 - 2016
à partir du 6 juillet 2016 CDD 2 MOIS livraison UPS pour un sous traitant voir plus
-
Ups
- Chauffeur livreur
Plaisir
2016 - 2016
VL pour UPS - Rognac (13) juillet 2016 - août 2016 livraison colis particuliers et entreprises
Chargement du camion départ pour cause personnel
-
gautier semences
- Hybrideuse
2016 - 2016
fin de mission mardi 5 juillet
-
THALAS'SOFT
- GERANTE ESTHETICIENNE
Eyguières
2012 - 2016
* Soins, gérance, comptabilité, marketing
-
THALACAP, ST MARIE DE LA
- HYDROTHERAPEUTE ESTHETICIENNE
2009 - 2012
Réalisations :
* SOINS
* EPILATIONS
-
ECOLE EHE BAGNULS
- STAGE DE MANAGEMENT
2008 - 2008
-
TRANSPORT EXPRESS BERTHOU
- BENEVOLE GESTION ET RH
2005 - 2007
Comptabilité journalière de la société
Entretien d'embauche et due, contrat de travail
-
CHRONOPOST
- COORDINATEUR DE PHASE LIVRAISON
Courbevoie
2003 - 2007
du Vaucluse et du Gard organisation des emplacements prestataires management des agents rapport au chef d'agence de la nuit 1h00/8h30
* Changement d'horaire 8h00/17h00 gérer le départ des 18h et les retours gérer les équipes TG1 au départ des collectes * Gérer les rattrapages
* Facturation de là sous traitance fin de mois établir les factures de pénalité sortir les états
TRANSFERT DES DONNEES au chef d'Agence
* TG1 FORMATION POUR UN POSTE DE CDP A SORGUES TRAVAIL LE SAMEDI APRES MIDI AVEC LA
RESPONSABILITE DE L'AGENCE DE MARIGNANE FERMETURE 20H00
* AGENT DE TRI BRIGADE MIXTE 20H30/5H00 VIDER LES CAMIONS ET CONTAINER SAISIE DE
COLISTG1
TG2 SAISIE VERS PRESTATAIRES REMISE DES SENSIBLES
* AGENT DE DISTRIBUTION 12H00 SAISIE DE COLIS 18H00
* AGENT DE COLLECTE ET DISTRIBUTION 18H
-
CHRONOPOST
- RSA coordinateur de phase TG2
Courbevoie
2002 - 2007
CDP
Réalisations :
* ARRIVAGE CAMION CONTAINER ;
* DISPATCH SUR BANDE ET SAISIE VERS PRESTATAIRES ;
* ORGANISATION DE LA PHASE DISTRIBUTION ;
* MANAGEMENT DE 10 AGENTS ET 50 TOURNEES ET SOUS TRAITANTS ;
* CONTROLE RETOUR SAV FACTURATION SOUS TRAITANCE ET PENALITE
Responsabilités :
* MANAGEMENT AGENTS
* OUVERTURE AGENCE A 1H00 DU MATIN
* FACTURATIONS SOUS TRAITANCES PENALITES
* CONTROLE DES TOURNEES
SAV ET CONTROLE RETOUR
-
Chronopost
- FORMATION CDP ET AGENT TG1
Courbevoie
2001 - 2002
SAMEDI APRES MIDI CDP MANAGEMENT INTERIMS ET AGENTS
ACCUEIL CHAUFFEURS ET SAISI DES COLIS EN TG1 DEPART DES CHAUFFEURS ET COLIS EN TRANSIT, FERMETURE AGENCE A 20H00
PREPARATION DE L'OUVERTURE PHASE TG2 DE L'AGENCE DE SORGUES
-
Chronopost
- AGENT DE TRI NUIT
Courbevoie
1999 - 2002
* AGENT DE TRI BRIGADE MIXTE 20H30/5H00 VIDER LES CAMIONS ET CONTAINER SAISIE DE COLIS TG1
-
Chronopost
- AGENT DE DISTRIBUTION ET COLLECTE
Courbevoie
1998 - 1999
SAISIE 18H00
PREPARATION DE LA TOURNEE CHARGEMENT SAISI DE DEPART ET DE LIVRAISON
-
CHRONOPOST
- Agent de nuit
Courbevoie
1997 - 1999
déchargement camion container saisie
-
Chronopost
- Chauffeur livreur
Courbevoie
1997 - 1999
préparation de la tournée de distribution saisie des colis
distribution, collecte saisie
chauffeur livreur-- Herve transport pour chronopost - Vitrolles - CDI
-
Chronopost
- Chauffeur livreur sous traitant privé
Courbevoie
1995 - 1997
distribution saisie
collecte livraison
-
Chronopost
- Chauffeur livreur
Courbevoie
1995 - 1997
* Sous-traitante Chronopost distribution et collecte
Puis moyen proprement
-
Chronopost
- Esthéticienne
Courbevoie
1994 - 1996
coiffure uniquement le matin Salon de coiffure vitrolles , Chronopost l'après midi en temps plein
-
Institute Melody
- Esthéticienne & responsable
1992 - 1993
-
HOM
- Préparatrice de commandes
1987 - 1992
Formation
Caces 1/3/5 en transport logistique
EI GROUPE - Miramas (13) CACES 1 juillet 2017 - juillet 2018 CORALIS MIRAMAS CACES 3 ET 5
NOVEMBRE 2018
-
USINE HOM
- PREPARATRICE DE COMMANDE
1987 - 1992
* Préparatrice de commande national et export ;
* contrôleuse de produit fini commande et produits ;
* décisionnaire du retour de marchandise si non conforme aux sous traitants