Laurent CHAPUT

Puteaux

En résumé

Key skills
• BID and Project management,
• Service center management
• Technical skills in general design of ICT applications,
• Business skills in HRIS, Marketing, Retail, Logistics, SCM,
• Skills Sector: Industry, Temporary Work, Telecom.

Spécialisations : IT Framework and Languages : .NET, PHP, Java, VB Net, PL/SQL
Databases : Oracle, MySQL, SQL Server
Methods : XP, Scrum, UML, Merise
Tools : Toad, SVN, ClearCase, TFS, Sharepoint, PowerDesigner...


Mes compétences :
Content Management System
Administration de bases de données
Web
Ressources humaines
Oracle
Communication
ERP
BID management
Mobilite
SharePoint
Pilotage projet

Entreprises

  • Modis - Responsable offre Services Applicatifs

    Puteaux 2012 - maintenant Dans un monde digital et hyper-connecté, Modis accompagne ses clients dans leurs mutations numériques et leurs enjeux business fortement impactés. Nos 1 500 consultants en France relèvent chaque jour des challenges autour de la Transformation numérique (Mobility, Security, Big Data, ..) et de l’outsourcing (Service Desk, Cloud & Infra…).
    Modis dans le monde c’est 2,4 milliards d'euros de CA et 24 226 experts du numérique.

    Mes activités au sein de l'équipe avant-vente de la direction technique nationale :
    • Mise en place des offres autour des services applicatifs (mobilité, CRM, Portails collaboratifs, Applications métier, BI/BigData)
    • Pilotage national des dossiers d’avant-vente à engagement de résultats
    • Définition des plans de prospection en relation avec la direction commerciale
    • Accompagnement des équipes commerciales dans la détection des opportunités
    • Amélioration continue des processus et outils d'avant-vente

  • Ajilon IT Consulting - Directeur de projets

    2006 - 2012 Gestion opérationnelle du centre de services NTIC Ajilon (44 collaborateurs)
    • Management des ressources (sourcing, recrutement, staffing, évaluations...),
    • Optimisation et industrialisation des processus du centre (CMMi),
    • Gestion budgétaire (préparation, suivi, forecast),
    • Animation des réunions de suivi de production,
    • Membre du comité technique national et du collège des experts d’Ajilon.

    Activités commerciales
    • Responsable des offres TMA, webapps et webphone,
    • Pilotage des avant ventes (Go/NoGo, réponses, soutenances…),
    • Assistance aux commerciaux dans leurs démarches,
    • Foisonnement sur les prestations en cours.

    Pilotage de projets (14 projets en moyenne)
    • Delivery et risk management des prestations,
    • Encadrement des chefs de projets et des responsables de TMA,
    • Gestion des aspects contractuels, juridiques et financiers,
    • Suivi de la rentabilité, de la valorisation et de la facturation,
    • Gestion de la relation client, lead des comités de suivi.

    Technologies : .NET, PHP, Java J2EE, CMS (SharePoint, Joomla!, Drupal...), PL/SQL, Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL, SVN, Microsoft Team Suite, Testlink, MAVEN 2…

  • Capgemini Outsourcing - Service manager

    Paris 2004 - 2006 Responsable de pôle sur la plateforme mutualisée NTIC de Clermont-Fd (15 collaborateurs)
    • Cross staffing sur les projets du pôle et animation de l’équipe,
    • Participation aux actions d’avant-vente de la plateforme,
    • Manager de carrière de 11 collaborateurs,
    • Industrialisation des processus TMA de la plate-forme,
    • Backup du responsable de la plateforme.

    Service Manager de contrats d’Application Management (Clermont-Ferrand)
    • Management opérationnel et financier,
    • Pilotage des équipes,
    • Gestion de la relation client,

    3 contrats principaux de TMA encadrés : France Telecom, DCS Fleet et Conseil Régional Auvergne.

  • Capgemini - Consultant technique

    SURESNES 1999 - 2003 Chef de projet adjoint pour Michelin (Clermont-Ferrand)
    Projet SFR – Intranet pour le suivi des données de production
    • Participation au management opérationnel du projet (6 collaborateurs),
    • Réalisation des spécifications fonctionnelles et techniques,
    • Conception et optimisation de la base de données Oracle.


    Responsable équipe « data management » pour Casino (Saint-Etienne)
    Intégration de la suite logicielle GOLD d’Aldata
    • Responsable du pôle de gestion des données (3 DBA),
    • Normalisation Oracle et optimisation des modèles de données,
    • Réalisation des scénarii et cas de tests de recette

    Consultant technique pour STEF-TFE (Lyon)
    Agrostar - Projet d’outsourcing (Infrastructure et application management)
    • Consultant en gestion de la configuration,
    • Mise en place puis responsable technique de la plate-forme de TMA (10 collaborateurs).

    DBA Oracle pour Schneider Electric (Grenoble)
    Projet XCC - Socle extranet à vocation marketing et commerciale
    • Conception et administration des modèles de données,
    • Analyse et développement PL/SQL et Java.

    DBA Oracle pour Comilog (Groupe Eramet) (Boulogne sur Mer - Paris)
    Intégration de l’ERP BaaN
    • Optimisation des bases de données,
    • Migration des bases pour l’an 2000,
    • Réalisation des interfaces de reprise des données.

  • Valéo Systèmes d'essuyage - Chef de projet informatique

    1998 - 1999

  • IBO - Technico commercial

    1997 - 1997

  • PC Store - Technico commercial

    1996 - 1996

Formations

