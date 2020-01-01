Retail
Laurent COTTAVOZ
Laurent COTTAVOZ
Cergy
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SPIE
- Responsable technique
Cergy
2012 - maintenant
SPIE
- Responsable automatismes
Cergy
2002 - 2012
SARRAT INDUSTRIES
- Automaticien
1992 - 2002
Formations
Lycée Saint Cricq
Pau
1986 - 1988
BTS
Réseau
Anthony GATEFAIT
François FINOT
Frédéric MEDAN
Guillaume LEBEGUE
Isabelle LENOIR
Jean-Marie LOISON
Laurent YVARS
Mercier JEAN MARIE
Mickael DORÉ