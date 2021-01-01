Laurent ENGEL

-
Noveo Conseil
- Manager - Strategy & Management at NOVEO Conseil | Paris
Paris
2017 - maintenant
¤ Project Manager for a leading European CIB - Corporate Banking division/ Trade Finance Operations
Delivery and management of a strategic & business Transformation project: Micro-Design & full Implementation of a new Operating Model for a BO/ MO Department (70+ staff), incl. WS definition/ facilitation and deployment of the Change Management strategy, internal auditing, lean approach to process improvement/simplification, Project Mgmt...
¤ Business development, Team leading/ animation, Recruitment
About NOVEO Conseil:
Active in the financial services industry, we strive to assist our clients in their strategic thinking, organizational development and IT requirements, and also in managing complex projects.
Through our human approach, recognized expertise and presence in France, Switzerland, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom, we assist our clients in their quest for performance and optimization through a wide range of pragmatic solutions.
- Services: Strategic Consulting, Operational Support, Complex Project Management
- Areas of expertise: Analyzing Market Potential, Creating a Private Bank, Expanding Internationally as a Path to Growth, Optimizing operational Excellence and Cost Reduction, Industrializing Risk Control and Monitoring
- Sectors: Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail Banking, Specialized Financial Services
-
Cognizant Consulting
- Senior Consultant - Capital Markets
2016 - 2017
During my time at Cognizant Consulting (formerly known as Equinox-Consulting), a strategy and management consulting firm based in Paris, I worked on various Consulting topics focusing on transformation and strategic projects:
¤ Project Manager for a leading European bank, Assistant to the Chief of Staff and Head of Transformation Office
~~ 3 roles in a managerial position
- CIB Transformation Program (May '16 - 9 mths)
Economic value creation of the bank through an increase of revenues and a cost reduction, in the context of the Financing Solutions branch integration within the CIB department.
As the global PMO for ITO-FS, working closely with the Program manager, I set up the optimal framework for initiating/ conducting this strategic move aiming at reshaping, streamlining and rationalizing the organization. Thus, I helped him address any issue we came across by reporting directly to the COO and Top management driving this large transformation program.
- Project Manager (Feb '17 - 8 mths): Full monitoring of a large relocation program into a Flex office/ paperless environment impacting 600+ ind.
- RPA program (Jul '17 - 3 mths) screening opportunity together with a top-tier strategy consulting
Meanwhile, I played a major role in addressing and structuring all governance/ transformation matters related to the organization, such as: Townhall meeting preparation, budget exercise, implementation of a governance dedicated to innovation levers, internal restructuration reshuffling the organization, hiring, E2E initiatives along with a top-tier strategy consulting, etc.
¤ Actively participated in the definition of a business strategy dedicated to Corporate banks through a comprehensive and high added-value offering
¤ Built a training document which intended to provide the audience with the underlying principles and the main features of the Key Investor Document for Packaged Retail Insurance-based Investment Products.
-
NOVEO Conseil
- Consultant senior en Management et Stratégie - Services Financiers
Paris
2014 - 2016
During my time at NOVEO Conseil, I worked on various Consulting topics in Paris and Geneva, ranging from Corporate finance to Wealth Management activities as well as organizing strategic projects.
¤ Worked closely with client Top Executive management to conduct the financial and strategic audit, and the financial valuation (DCF, DDM, Trading & Transaction comps’) of an European Wealth Management group (FIG)
¤ Co-drafted a pitch book in a buy-side deal (WM industry)
¤ Kept a strategic watch on the digital Private banking trend so as to evidence and provide a non-exhaustive list of foreseeable evolutions.
¤ Co-conducted a study to better examine the requirements and implications of the new regulatory matter MiFID II on banks and other financial institutions from the perspective of their strategy and also in terms of their operating model.
¤ Actively took part for a French Investment Bank in a Request for Information (RFI) phase, including – steering and coordinating the project management, developing questionnaires, analyzing, synthesizing, evaluating and presenting the responses, organizing dedicated workshops with senior key stakeholders...
¤ Set up for a large French Investment bank the « Communication & Change Management » stream and prepared the kick-off meeting as part of a project aiming to overhaul the third-party client repository.
-
Accenture
- Management Consultant- Financial Services / Capital markets
Paris
2010 - 2014
During my time at Accenture Strategy, I worked on various Consulting topics within Accenture's Capital Markets division, ranging from Front to Middle and Back office activities as well as organizing strategic projects for investment banking business transformations.
¤ Organizational Change management for a leading international Insurance firm
¤ PMO / ALM Business Analyst for a Top Tier Investment Bank in a Basel III (Liquidity Risk Program) project
¤ Led for a large Investment bank the whole testing phase for the Collateral and Assets Tracking interface in a Loan IQ implementation (Structured Finance, Collateral Management, Syndicated Loans) and performed responsibilities of applying a structured change management approach and methodology to the organization
¤ Worked for a large Private bank on an international project aiming at designing/ implementing a wide credit risk steering and monitoring system (Risk Management, broad functional knowledge of financial markets products)
¤ Coordinated the pre-study and requirements phase of a project driven by the Solvency II regulation for the IT subsdiary of a large french Insurance company, resulting in developing a series of workshops with senior stakeholders to help them prepare and respond to the demands of the functional teams
¤ Supported the Project Management Office (PMO) on a Solvency II project for a large insurance company: project costs tracking, reconciliation of information in financial reporting systems, cost re-projections in order to inform project managers of variances and deviations from the plan
¤ Performed a due-diligence for an international acquisition in banking industry and wrote project proposals to develop Accenture’s Banking sector activities.
-
The NonProfit Times Group, Inc. ( New York)
- Market Analyst / Assistant to the VP - Intern
2009 - 2009
National business publication focusing on nonprofit management
Reference details upon request
¤ Division "Advertising Sales"
Provided sales forecasts and analytical support to management staff
Performed studies on the annual revenue comparisons and trend analysis using various business models
Strong involvement in various assignments and regular interaction with top management.
Assisted with the restructuration of the entire sales and marketing division of this National publishing company
Assisted the Vice President with preparations for prospecting and contacting clients (NY area)
-
Sorbonne Finance
- Analyste
2008 - 2008
A Corporate finance advisory boutique focused on Mid-Market transactions
¤ Directly assisted fifteen-years-experienced Managing Director middle market (Enterprise Value < 50 M€)
¤ Actively participated in the origination and execution of M&A deals (“buy side” & "sell side") in the Food Industry
¤ Screened various investment opportunities for different Private Equity Funds, Business Angels and Industrials
¤ Produced pitches and information memorandums
¤ Took part in valuation of companies and modelling (Trading and transaction Multiples, DCF, LBO)
-
Natixis - Caisse d'Epargne
- Assistant Chargé d'Affaires Entreprise (CA < 90 Meur)
2007 - 2007
Direction Centre d'Affaires Entreprises de la Caisse d'Epargne Ile-de-France Paris
¤ Assisted the commercial loan officers in the underwriting of commercial and industrial loans and document findings
¤ Analyzed financial and economical statements of corporate requests for commercial credit assign credit lines
¤ Presented recommendations on advisability of granting credits for corporate lenders in accordance with established corporate policies and guidelines
-
Société Générale
- Assistant chargé d'Etudes Entreprises
PARIS
2005 - 2005
Pôle Services Clients de PARIS JEMMAPES, Service Entreprises - Etudes
¤ Performed financial statement analysis
¤ Contacted appropriate financial references
¤ Analyzed online credit data for both new and existing customers