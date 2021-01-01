Laurent ENGEL

Manager with 9+years of experience (Accenture Strategy /Capital Markets division in Paris, NOVEO Conseil in Paris and Geneva, and Cognizant Consulting, formerly known as Equinox-Consulting) in Financial Services. I am an experienced Strategy and Management consultant with a strong delivery track record in various projects (details below). Holding a Master's Degree, specializing in Financial Engineering and Corporate Finance). International experience (New York, Geneva) and previous working experiences in Banking and M&A Advisory.



¤ Profile :

- Strong commitment to meet deadlines and deliver impeccable materials

- Enthusiastic team player, flexible and reliable partner

- Excellent analytical and communication skills

- Taste for challenging, demanding, international & deal-driven environment

- International profile who quickly adapts to multi-cultural business environments



¤ Areas of expertise: Corporate Banking - Financing Solutions (Trade finance, Structured Finance) | Risk management | Corporate Finance | Regulatory



¤ Consulting skills:

- Lean | Operational Excellence | Digital Transformation

- Project Management | Organization & Process | Change Management | Strategic analysis | Functional business analysis



Mes compétences :

Analyse financière

Capital Markets

Conseil

Consulting

Corporate finance

Finance

Financial markets

Fusions acquisitions

Ingénierie

Ingénierie financière