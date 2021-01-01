Laurent FRISCOUR

As a former accountant, I always wanted to simplify the tasks of my colleagues. With Blockchain, I developped a solution to simplified invoicing.
Postme.io creates a new usage of invoice. Postme.io is the trustless solution to invoicing, accounting, documentation, and payment processes for small and large businesses.
For more information on Postme.io : http://postme.io/
Specialties: blockchain invoice, blockchain accounting, Machine Learning for accounting automation, financial communication
Mes compétences :
Décisionnel
Entrepreneur
EXPERT COMPTABLE
Indicateurs de performance
Informatique
Microsoft Serveur
Microsoft SQL
Microsoft Sql serveur
Performance
Pilotage
PME