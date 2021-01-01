Menu

Laurent FRISCOUR

LYON

En résumé

As a former accountant, I always wanted to simplify the tasks of my colleagues. With Blockchain, I developped a solution to simplified invoicing.

Postme.io creates a new usage of invoice. Postme.io is the trustless solution to invoicing, accounting, documentation, and payment processes for small and large businesses.

For more information on Postme.io : http://postme.io/

Specialties: blockchain invoice, blockchain accounting, Machine Learning for accounting automation, financial communication

Mes compétences :
Décisionnel
Entrepreneur
EXPERT COMPTABLE
Indicateurs de performance
Informatique
Microsoft Serveur
Microsoft SQL
Microsoft Sql serveur
Performance
Pilotage
PME

Entreprises

  • postme.io - CEO

    2016 - maintenant Postme.io allie la technologie blockchain au service de la facturation. Nous améliorons la sécurité des données et la transparence des paiements dans la relation commerciale.
    La facturation devient plus simple, moins chère, plus rapide et transparente.

  • franceblocktech.org - Co-fondateur et Délégué Régional

    2016 - maintenant Association française des startups et entreprises "blockchain technologie & DLT" (blocktechs) et de leurs partenaires.
    postme.io, la facturation sur Blockchain, est membre de France Blocktech.

  • Cabinet d'Expertise-Comptable - CTO

    Paris 2009 - 2015

  • GIOCCO - GERANT

    2002 - 2008 Giocco est un éditeur de solution innovante de management des performances en ASP.
    Nous évoluons actuellement dans le marché des experts-comptables. Notre outil leur permet de communiquer autrement, en améliorant leur image de marque.

