Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laurent GIVE
Ajouter
Laurent GIVE
BORDEAUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Retail design
Entreprises
RCPI
- DIRCO
2009 - maintenant
Mood Media
- Chef de projet
Feucherolles
2008 - 2009
Decathlon
- Responsable Univers
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2004 - 2007
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Adeline SABOURIN
Emilie MERCIER
Estelle CARLIER
Ewa SACZKOW ÉPOUSE ESTIER
Patrick FEDULLO
Pauline SIRIEIX
Véronique LÉPINE