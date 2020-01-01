Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Laurent GOUGEON
Ajouter
Laurent GOUGEON
LE CELLIER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
C
LTE
3G
Linux
UMTS
ARM
DSP
Entreprises
Altran Connected Solutions
- Consultant / Ingénieur Logiciel
2014 - 2014
Consultant pour Alcatel-Lucent 4G
Altran Connected Solutions
- Consultant / Ingénieur Logiciel
2014 - maintenant
Alcatel-Lucent
- Ingénieur developpement 4G LTE
Paris
2012 - 2014
Alcatel Lucent
- Ingénieur dévelopement 3G WCDMA
Paris
2006 - 2011
Lucent Techologies
- Ingénieur développement 3G WCDMA
2000 - 2005
Formations
ENSSAT EII
Lannion
1996 - 1999
IUT GENIE ELECTRIQUE
Lannion
1994 - 1996
Réseau
Bertrand PIGEARD
Cedric LOUERAT
Christophe ALLIOT
Didier HAMON
Gilles COLAS
Le Bivic STEN
Norma VASQUEZ
Thierry ANDRIN
Vincent MITARD