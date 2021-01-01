Menu

Laurent HUMBERT

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Informatique
ERP
Business development
Management
Marketing
Prospection
Vente
Stratégie

Entreprises

  • Thomson Reuters - Global Technology Director

    Paris 2014 - maintenant Key member of the Strategic Customers and Solutions team, the Global Technology Director (GTD) leads Thomson Reuters' strategic technology relationship with key client decision-makers within Thomson Reuters’ largest and most complex global customers. The GTD ensures expertise and leadership in market trends, competition, regulation, and client-specific requirements. GTD focus on identifying opportunities for Growth, Retention and Adoption of Thomson Reuters technology and solutions. It also supports the integration, consumption, publishing and management of Thomson Reuters extensive content.

  • Thomson Reuters - Technical Account Manager

    Paris 2008 - 2014 To deliver high level of technical account service satisfaction to clients through building and maintaining excellent relationshops with client stakeholders, providing required technical advice and expertise to assist clients in their technical infrastructure decisions, support pre and post sales activities and provide client the technical interface into Thomson Reuters.

  • Reuters Financial Software - Product Manager

    2002 - 2007 Product Manager for Reuters 3000 Xtra, especially in charge of RealTime data access
    - Identify/understand new business opportunities and define strategy accordingly
    - Collect and prioritize market requirements from various internal and external sources
    - Collaborate with development teams for feasibility, cost evaluation and architecture choices and provide assistance during the development cycle
    - Promote the product by internal and external presentations and pre-sales assistance to sales/marketing/support staff.
    - Monitor post-sales, intervening as part of the product support escalation procedure when required.

  • Reuters Financial Software - Support Engineer Team Leader

    2000 - 2002 Team Leader of the 3rd level support team (6 persons) on Reuters 3000 Xtra
    - Manage support activities internally and in coordination with external teams
    - Escalate issues and follow–up up to final resolution and customer delivery
    - Ensure reporting to internal management and Account management

  • Credit Agricole Indosuez - Market Data Support Engineer

    Montrouge 1998 - 2000 Market Data support engineer in Crédit Agricole Indosuez Trading Room
    - Configure TIBCO / RMDS platform to integrate market data from external providers as well as huge volume of in-house data (mainly Fixed Income data)
    - Assist 500 users across 7 sites on their Desktop products for retrieval and contribution of market data

