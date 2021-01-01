Laurent HUMBERT

Mes compétences :
Informatique
ERP
Business development
Management
Marketing
Prospection
Vente
Stratégie
Entreprises
Thomson Reuters
- Global Technology Director
Paris2014 - maintenantKey member of the Strategic Customers and Solutions team, the Global Technology Director (GTD) leads Thomson Reuters' strategic technology relationship with key client decision-makers within Thomson Reuters’ largest and most complex global customers. The GTD ensures expertise and leadership in market trends, competition, regulation, and client-specific requirements. GTD focus on identifying opportunities for Growth, Retention and Adoption of Thomson Reuters technology and solutions. It also supports the integration, consumption, publishing and management of Thomson Reuters extensive content.
Thomson Reuters
- Technical Account Manager
Paris2008 - 2014To deliver high level of technical account service satisfaction to clients through building and maintaining excellent relationshops with client stakeholders, providing required technical advice and expertise to assist clients in their technical infrastructure decisions, support pre and post sales activities and provide client the technical interface into Thomson Reuters.
Reuters Financial Software
- Product Manager
2002 - 2007Product Manager for Reuters 3000 Xtra, especially in charge of RealTime data access
- Identify/understand new business opportunities and define strategy accordingly
- Collect and prioritize market requirements from various internal and external sources
- Collaborate with development teams for feasibility, cost evaluation and architecture choices and provide assistance during the development cycle
- Promote the product by internal and external presentations and pre-sales assistance to sales/marketing/support staff.
- Monitor post-sales, intervening as part of the product support escalation procedure when required.
Reuters Financial Software
- Support Engineer Team Leader
2000 - 2002Team Leader of the 3rd level support team (6 persons) on Reuters 3000 Xtra
- Manage support activities internally and in coordination with external teams
- Escalate issues and follow–up up to final resolution and customer delivery
- Ensure reporting to internal management and Account management
Credit Agricole Indosuez
- Market Data Support Engineer
Montrouge1998 - 2000Market Data support engineer in Crédit Agricole Indosuez Trading Room
- Configure TIBCO / RMDS platform to integrate market data from external providers as well as huge volume of in-house data (mainly Fixed Income data)
- Assist 500 users across 7 sites on their Desktop products for retrieval and contribution of market data