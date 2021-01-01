Menu

Laurent KRUPA

DOUAI

Entreprises

  • Tooltechnic Systems marque Festool - Conseiller Technico-commercial

    2013 - maintenant

  • Tooltechnic Systems marque Protool - Conseiller Technico-commercial

    2011 - 2013

  • Tooltechnic Systems marque Protool - Démonstrateur

    2008 - 2011

  • VInk - Technico-commercial

    2007 - 2008 Vente, conseil, prescription de semi produits plastiques destinés aux professionnels du bâtiment sur ces 5 départements : 02, 08, 59, 62, 80

    Réalisation d'études et de chiffrage de gros chantiers régionaux.

  • Hilti - Commercial en Shop In Shop

    Magny-les-Hameaux 2006 - 2007

  • Hilti - Assistant commercial sédentaire en alternance

    Magny-les-Hameaux 2004 - 2006

