Laurent KRUPA
Laurent KRUPA
DOUAI
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Tooltechnic Systems marque Festool
- Conseiller Technico-commercial
2013 - maintenant
Tooltechnic Systems marque Protool
- Conseiller Technico-commercial
2011 - 2013
Tooltechnic Systems marque Protool
- Démonstrateur
2008 - 2011
VInk
- Technico-commercial
2007 - 2008
Vente, conseil, prescription de semi produits plastiques destinés aux professionnels du bâtiment sur ces 5 départements : 02, 08, 59, 62, 80
Réalisation d'études et de chiffrage de gros chantiers régionaux.
Hilti
- Commercial en Shop In Shop
Magny-les-Hameaux
2006 - 2007
Hilti
- Assistant commercial sédentaire en alternance
Magny-les-Hameaux
2004 - 2006
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Caroline LAVALLEY
Christian DEBAISIEUX
élodie KNAUER
Emmanuel RENARD
Emmanuel ARNOULD
Frederic POIRIER
Magali WAQUIER
Martial GAYAT
Pascal LETISSIER
SARL Raux Gicquel (Binic-Étables-sur-Mer)
Profichet PASCAL