Laurent LOUGERSTAY

PARIS

En résumé

General management in high tech & fast evolving environment, Strategic partnerships & Marketing development, Sales management, complex negotiation & project management , change management experience

Entreprises

  • Chambre de commerce et d'industrie de Paris Ile de France - Membre Associé CCI 92

    PARIS 2013 - maintenant

  • Schneider Electric - Vice President

    Rueil Malmaison 2013 - maintenant Vice-President, Global Solutions, Digital Services Transformation
    • Build and manage the strategy of the Asset Lifecycle Management offer over
    Schneider Cloud (End to End offer powered by MS Azure technology).
    • Deputy project manager of a global joint initiative for
    End to End cloud business (Connected Assets & Big Data),
    • First End to End Asset management prototype delivered end of 2014
    based upon Invensys stacks.

  • Schneider Electric - Business Development Sr Director

    Rueil Malmaison 2011 - 2013 • Manage BU’s targeted segments business development & marketing(Healthcare, Cities, Gov, Marine, Office), TO: 180 M€.
    • Set up of a Schneider-Bouygues Immobilier JV, Aveltys, dedicated to Energy
    Smart Buildings for Investors and Asset Managers. Member of the Board
    • M&A file for smart city purpose

  • Philips - Sales Director

    Suresnes 2010 - 2011 • Define and implement business strategy and policy for French sales (TO: 350M€, 220 people),
    • Develop innovative business approaches (PPP, strategic partnerships, specific
    product development) and new added value solutions,
    • Build and develop closed relationship with high level key customers/partners,
    • Manage alliances with Bouygues group and St Gobain Ceilings on a global scale.
    • Set up of the turnkey projects & services business

  • SOFRATEV (France Telecom) - Directeur Général

    2003 - 2005 General Manager of the TDF/France Telecom’s engineering & civil works subsidiary focused on GSM/3G mobile telecom roll out (SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Orange), Tetrapol networks (Ministry de l'Intérieur Acropol network with EADS Defence & Security) and Digital TV networks (TNT TDF). 200 people.

  • Université de Paris (Paris IX 'Dauphine') - Professeur Chargé d'enseignement

    2002 - 2011 Master Marketing & Strategy program

  • TDF (France Telecom) - Directeur Commercial

    2000 - 2003 Sales Director of the Telecommunications & Services Business Unit (2002 TO : 180 M€ ). Turnkeys, Facilities Management, Recurrent telco services, advanced engineering programs.
    Main customers: Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom, Ministry of Defense, Ministère de l'Intérieur, EDF,...

  • TDF (France Telecom) - Marketing Manager

    1997 - 2000 GSM, PMR (Tetra/Tetrapol), PDH/SDH Microwaves turnkeys, networks maintenance, RF measure campaigns and RF advanced programs for government administration.

  • ESSEC Business School - Paris - Professeur Chargé de cours

    1995 - 2011 MBA program: Marketing, Key account managament

  • SAGEM - Marketing Manager

    PARIS 1993 - 1997 Telecommunications (Datacoms, voice multiplexing, PBX, X.25, ATM, IP, Frame Relay, PDH/SDH) for banks, large companies and government administrations and air traffic control organizations.

  • Délégation Générale pour l'Armement - Ingénieur d'affaires

    1991 - 1992 Service Technique des Télécommunications et des Equipements aéronautiques ('STTE)' - Electronic warfare - Military duties

Formations

Réseau