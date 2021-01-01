Laurent LOUGERSTAY

-
Chambre de commerce et d'industrie de Paris Ile de France
- Membre Associé CCI 92
PARIS
2013 - maintenant
-
Schneider Electric
- Vice President
Rueil Malmaison
2013 - maintenant
Vice-President, Global Solutions, Digital Services Transformation
• Build and manage the strategy of the Asset Lifecycle Management offer over
Schneider Cloud (End to End offer powered by MS Azure technology).
• Deputy project manager of a global joint initiative for
End to End cloud business (Connected Assets & Big Data),
• First End to End Asset management prototype delivered end of 2014
based upon Invensys stacks.
-
Schneider Electric
- Business Development Sr Director
Rueil Malmaison
2011 - 2013
• Manage BU’s targeted segments business development & marketing(Healthcare, Cities, Gov, Marine, Office), TO: 180 M€.
• Set up of a Schneider-Bouygues Immobilier JV, Aveltys, dedicated to Energy
Smart Buildings for Investors and Asset Managers. Member of the Board
• M&A file for smart city purpose
-
Philips
- Sales Director
Suresnes
2010 - 2011
• Define and implement business strategy and policy for French sales (TO: 350M€, 220 people),
• Develop innovative business approaches (PPP, strategic partnerships, specific
product development) and new added value solutions,
• Build and develop closed relationship with high level key customers/partners,
• Manage alliances with Bouygues group and St Gobain Ceilings on a global scale.
• Set up of the turnkey projects & services business
-
SOFRATEV (France Telecom)
- Directeur Général
2003 - 2005
General Manager of the TDF/France Telecom’s engineering & civil works subsidiary focused on GSM/3G mobile telecom roll out (SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Orange), Tetrapol networks (Ministry de l'Intérieur Acropol network with EADS Defence & Security) and Digital TV networks (TNT TDF). 200 people.
-
Université de Paris (Paris IX 'Dauphine')
- Professeur Chargé d'enseignement
2002 - 2011
Master Marketing & Strategy program
-
TDF (France Telecom)
- Directeur Commercial
2000 - 2003
Sales Director of the Telecommunications & Services Business Unit (2002 TO : 180 M€ ). Turnkeys, Facilities Management, Recurrent telco services, advanced engineering programs.
Main customers: Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom, Ministry of Defense, Ministère de l'Intérieur, EDF,...
-
TDF (France Telecom)
- Marketing Manager
1997 - 2000
GSM, PMR (Tetra/Tetrapol), PDH/SDH Microwaves turnkeys, networks maintenance, RF measure campaigns and RF advanced programs for government administration.
-
ESSEC Business School - Paris
- Professeur Chargé de cours
1995 - 2011
MBA program: Marketing, Key account managament
-
SAGEM
- Marketing Manager
PARIS
1993 - 1997
Telecommunications (Datacoms, voice multiplexing, PBX, X.25, ATM, IP, Frame Relay, PDH/SDH) for banks, large companies and government administrations and air traffic control organizations.
-
Délégation Générale pour l'Armement
- Ingénieur d'affaires
1991 - 1992
Service Technique des Télécommunications et des Equipements aéronautiques ('STTE)' - Electronic warfare - Military duties