Laurent MARTIN
Laurent MARTIN
IPP
Sales Director
PARIS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
FMCG
Logistique
Supply Chain
Management
Negociation
Entreprises
IPP
- Sales Director
Commercial |
2018 - 2021
POOLING PARTNERS
- Sales Team Manager
Commercial | Angers
2012 - 2019
POOLING PARTNERS
- Key account manager
Angers
2011 - 2012
CHEP
- Ingénieur Commercial
Clichy
2003 - 2011
FM Logistic
- Responsable grands comptes
Longueil-Sainte-Marie
2001 - 2003
NOBEL PLASTIQUES - Groupe DANA
- Responsable grands comptes
1998 - 2000
Nitto
- Technico Commercial
Garges-les-Gonesse
1992 - 1998
SAUPIQUET
- Chef de secteur
Le Doublon
1991 - 1992
www.saupiquet.com
Formations
Management - Gestion - Marketing
Paris
1988 - 1992
1988-1989 IFAG Lyon,
1989-1990 Service militaire (Marine Nationale-Colbert)
1990-1992 IFAG Paris
CRESPA Pitiot
Lyon
1986 - 1988