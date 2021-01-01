Menu

Laurent MARTIN

  • IPP
  • Sales Director

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
FMCG
Logistique
Supply Chain
Management
Negociation

Entreprises

  • IPP - Sales Director

    Commercial | 2018 - 2021

  • POOLING PARTNERS - Sales Team Manager

    Commercial | Angers 2012 - 2019

  • POOLING PARTNERS - Key account manager

    Angers 2011 - 2012

  • CHEP - Ingénieur Commercial

    Clichy 2003 - 2011

  • FM Logistic - Responsable grands comptes

    Longueil-Sainte-Marie 2001 - 2003

  • NOBEL PLASTIQUES - Groupe DANA - Responsable grands comptes

    1998 - 2000

  • Nitto - Technico Commercial

    Garges-les-Gonesse 1992 - 1998

  • SAUPIQUET - Chef de secteur

    Le Doublon 1991 - 1992 www.saupiquet.com

Formations