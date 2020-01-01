Menu

Laurent POULBÈRE

Colomiers

  • SonovisionGroup - Technical referent for activation & upgrade connectivity SB (Airbus upgrade services SLUD)

    Colomiers (31770) 2018 - maintenant Managed the planning with the TOT leadtime
    Participated to the screening meeting with the configuration management
    Performed Technical Offer
    Created or updated the TRS
    Triggered the TRS signature loop
    Managed the SB production until the delivery

  • Sonovision Group - Service bulletin design integrator and trainer (Airbus upgrade services SLUD)

    Colomiers (31770) 2011 - maintenant Involved in the training of new SB authors or designers in Toulouse or in Sonovision’s subsidiaries in Romania and India
    Performed analysis sheet, pre and post design office drawing, defined the long lead time items and provided LLI file
    Responded to technical questions from the author on the SB and missing data
    Performed the SB technical or quality checks
    Triggered the delivery of the final SB to the customer

  • Sonovision-itep - Service bulletin author (Airbus upgrade services SLUD)

    Colomiers (31770) 2001 - 2010 Ensured the technical expertise of mechanical or electrical SB (SB content, configuration analysis of the impacted fleet, kit definition (LOC), man-hours computation…)
    Participated in the creation of the SB group in our Eurodoc subsidiary in Hamburg
    Participated in SB validations with airlines such as Air France and Lufthansa as well as SB technical assistance for the installation of ACT with Sabena Technics

