Laurent POULBÈRE

-
SonovisionGroup
- Technical referent for activation & upgrade connectivity SB (Airbus upgrade services SLUD)
Colomiers (31770)
2018 - maintenant
Managed the planning with the TOT leadtime
Participated to the screening meeting with the configuration management
Performed Technical Offer
Created or updated the TRS
Triggered the TRS signature loop
Managed the SB production until the delivery
-
Sonovision Group
- Service bulletin design integrator and trainer (Airbus upgrade services SLUD)
Colomiers (31770)
2011 - maintenant
Involved in the training of new SB authors or designers in Toulouse or in Sonovision’s subsidiaries in Romania and India
Performed analysis sheet, pre and post design office drawing, defined the long lead time items and provided LLI file
Responded to technical questions from the author on the SB and missing data
Performed the SB technical or quality checks
Triggered the delivery of the final SB to the customer
-
Sonovision-itep
- Service bulletin author (Airbus upgrade services SLUD)
Colomiers (31770)
2001 - 2010
Ensured the technical expertise of mechanical or electrical SB (SB content, configuration analysis of the impacted fleet, kit definition (LOC), man-hours computation…)
Participated in the creation of the SB group in our Eurodoc subsidiary in Hamburg
Participated in SB validations with airlines such as Air France and Lufthansa as well as SB technical assistance for the installation of ACT with Sabena Technics