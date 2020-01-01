Menu

Laurent RIQUART

  • conducteur de travaux
  • CWGC
  • conducteur de travaux

Beaurains

Entreprises

  • CWGC - Conducteur de travaux

    Production | Beaurains (62217) 2018 - maintenant

  • AGC PLV - Responsable Ordonnancement et Production

    Production | Seclin 2017 - 2018

  • Betsinor - Adjoint Responsable Fabrication

    Production | Courrières (62710) 2016 - 2017

  • Artmadis - Gestionnaire approvisionnement

    Technique | Wasquehal 2011 - 2016

  • Arc international - Technicien Planification et ordonnancement

    Production | Arques 2001 - 2011

