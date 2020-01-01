Laurent RIQUART

Entreprises
-
CWGC
- Conducteur de travaux
Production | Beaurains (62217)
2018 - maintenant
-
AGC PLV
- Responsable Ordonnancement et Production
Production | Seclin
2017 - 2018
-
Betsinor
- Adjoint Responsable Fabrication
Production | Courrières (62710)
2016 - 2017
-
Artmadis
- Gestionnaire approvisionnement
Technique | Wasquehal
2011 - 2016
-
Arc international
- Technicien Planification et ordonnancement
Production | Arques
2001 - 2011
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel