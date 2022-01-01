Menu

Lauriane CRETTENAND

Paris

En résumé

Traductrice littéraire anglais-français (littérature générale, jeunesse, non-fiction).

Entreprises

  • Editions Milan - Traductrice

    Paris (75000) 2017 - maintenant Traduction de romans jeunesse

  • Bragelonne - Traductrice

    Paris (75000) 2013 - maintenant Traduction de romances contemporaines pour Milady Romance et Hauteville

    Traduction de romances contemporaines pour Milady Romance

    - The Week Before the Wedding (Avant le grand jour), Beth Kendrick
    - Three River Ranch (À l'aube des jours heureux), Roxanne Snopek
    - His Reluctant Rancher (Nouveaux Départs), Roxanne Snopek
    - Operation Cinderella (Opération Cendrillon), Hope Tarr
    - The Cinderella Makeover (Cendrillon relookée), Hope Tarr
    - Lead Me Not (Sous Influence), A. Meredith Walters

  • Éditions Ada - Traductrice littéraire

    2012 - 2013 Traduction de romances contemporaines et historiques et de littérature jeunesse

    - Forbidden (Interdit), Elizabeth Lowell
    - It Happened on Maple Street, Tara Taylor Quinn
    - Arthur Quinn and the World's Serpent (Arthur Quinn et le Serpent-Monde), Alan Early
    - Arthur Quinn and the Fenris Wolf (Arthur Quinn et le Loup Fenrir), Alan Early
    - A Bride Unveiled (Le Secret de la mariée), Jillian Hunter

  • Éditions Harlequin - Traductrice littéraire

    2012 - maintenant Traduction de romans et nouvelles

    Collection Darkiss :
    - The Strange Case of Finley Jayne (L'étrange secret de Finley Jayne), Kady Cross

    Collection Horizon :
    - The Cowboy's Christmas Proposal (La Proposition de Noël), Judy Christenberry
    - Rescued by the Brooding Tycoon (Sauvée par l'amour), Lucy Gordon
    - It Started With a Crush (Pour le bonheur de Connor), Melissa McClone
    - The Nanny Who Saved Christmas (Un réveillon dans l'Outback), Michelle Douglas
    - If the Ring Fits... (Un trop séduisant associé), Jackie Braun
    - The Secret that Changed Everything (Un bébé au palazzo), Lucy Gordon
    - The Proposal Plan (Fin heureuse pour Lucy), Charlotte Philips
    - Bella's Impossible Boss (Dans l'azur d'un regard), Michelle Douglas

    Collection Roman Coup de Coeur :
    - Kiss the Bridesmaid (Le Baiser de la Mariée), Cara Colter
    - The Sheikh's Bargained Bride (La fiancée de Khumayrah), Olivia Gates

  • Cinékita - Traductrice audiovisuelle

    2011 - maintenant Traduction de documentaires à destination de la télévision.

Formations

  • École de Traduction Littéraire

    Paris (75000) 2019 - 2019

  • Université D'Avignon Et Des Pays Du Vaucluse (UAPV)

    Avignon 2009 - 2011 Master

    Traduction dans le cadre de mon mémoire de deux nouvelles inédites :
    - Paradise, Ian Wedde
    - The Long Debut of Lois Taggett, J.D. Salinger

Réseau