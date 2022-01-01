Blandine P.MARTIN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nevers dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Écrivain passionnée et rêveuse, virevoltant au gré de ses univers fantastiques, la romance en blason.
Publications à ce jour :
- LES PASSEURS DE LUMIÈRE - Tome 1 : Un ange passe (mars 2016)
[ Romance / Fantastique ]
Éditions Reines-Beaux
► http://urlz.fr/3BfH
Mon site web : http://blandinepmartin.com
Ma page facebook : https://www.facebook.com/blandinepmartin/
Twitter : https://twitter.com/BlandinePMartin
------------------------
Pour découvrir mon activité d'illustratrice, c'est ici :
Site web : http://walkyrie-creations.com
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/walkyriecreations/
Twitter : https://twitter.com/Walkyrie_Creas
- Cupidon malgré moi (février 2016)
[ Romance / Fantastique ]
Éditions Boz'Dodor
► http://urlz.fr/3CY0
- LORD, Seigneur des rues roumaines (mai 2016)
[ Témoignage / Protection animale ]
Éditions du Puits de Roulle
► http://urlz.fr/3CY2
Mes compétences :
Relecture / corrections
Adobe Photoshop CS5
Illustration
Ecriture
Graphisme
