Lauriane DIETRICHS

NICE

Graduated with a Marketing Degree at BBA EDHEC in France, I am currently working as a Marketing Manager in New York for the US beauty distributor Amerikas. In 2014. I did an internship for the cosmetic brand Avril, as web marketing and product manager assistant.

I also studied Fragrance Marketing and Creation at FIT and Global Management in The Manhattan Institute of Management in New York. I am fluent in english.

I have a passion for cosmetics and I would like to keep working in marketing for a cosmetic/perfume company in the future.
Do not hesitate to contact me at this e-mail address: lauriane.dietrichs.bba@edhec.com

Cosmétologie
Commercial
Marketing
Social networking
Gestion de projets

  • Amerikas - Marketing Manager

    2016 - maintenant AMERIKAS is a beauty distribution company attending to the North American market acting as a distributor in the US for european brands such as Bioderma, Floris London or Bois 1920.

    As a Marketing Manager for Amerikas I had the following missions:
    - Managed brands marketing budgets
    - Prepared 2017 marketing plan for the different brand divisions
    - Implemented brands marketing guidelines in stores (POSM, Window Displays, Merchandising)
    - Completed training for sales advisor and floor animation at Barneys
    - Developped a PR strategy to improve the brands awareness

  • EDHEC Global Luxury Club - Media Coordinator

    2015 - maintenant • Coordination et création de contenu pour les réseaux sociaux
    • Développement de la connaissance du club (dans l’école et en dehors)
    • Réalisation de communication visuel pour le club
    • Organisation des évènements du club

  • Galeries Lafayette - LE BHV MARAIS - Conseillère de vente Parfumerie

    Paris 2015 - 2016 -Conseils aux clients sur différents axes (maquillage, parfum, soins)
    -Mise en avant des promotions et des nouvelles collections
    - Encaissements

  • -Avril- - Assistante web marketing et commerciale export

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Concilier qualité et écologie dans un produit cosmétique petit prix est le défi relevé par la marque Avril qui développe une large gamme de produits respectueux de l'environnement et accessibles à toutes les femmes.

    • Développement produit:
    - Etude du marché et de ses nouveautés
    - Réflexion sur les axes de développement (produits, couleurs,...)
    - Suivi développement produit: test, rédaction des étiquettes, participation aux shooting

    • Développement commercial:
    - Prospection et relation avec les clients et partenaires pro en France et à l'étranger
    - Gestion du service client (CRM)

    • Webmarketing/Marketing:
    - Veille concurrentielle (nouveautés, réseaux sociaux )
    - Community management (Facebook/Twitter/Pinterest et Instagram)
    - Prospection partenaires blogs et chaînes YouTube (France et étranger)
    - Gestion et traduction du site Internet/e-shop

  • Sephora - Conseillère de Vente (Axe Parfum)

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2013 - 2013 Formations des marques sur les produits
    Conseil personnalisé aux clients
    Maintenance des rayons

  • Fashion Institute Of Technology (New York City)

    New York City 2016 - 2016 Certificate

    The ABCs of Fragrance Evaluation provides an intensive learning opportunity for professionals through a combination of theoretical and hands-on instruction. Taught by recognized industry practitioners.

    Subjects studied:
    The language and creation of fragrance
    Fragrance classifications
    Analysis and composition of feminine & masculine fragrances
    Fine, personal care, and environmental fragrances
    Wri

  • Manhattan Institute Of Management M.I.M (New York)

    New York 2014 - 2014 Global Management Certificate

    * International Business Trade
    * Intercultural Communication
    * E-commerce
    * Managing Technology and Innovation
    * Entrepreneurship
    * Business English
    * Business Simulation

  • BBA EDHEC

    Nice 2012 - 2015 Bachelor of Business Administration

    Membre de l'équipe de prospection:
    - animation des journées portes ouvertes
    - animation du forum de rencontre entreprise

  • Lycée Honore D'Estienne D'Orves

    Nice 2009 - 2012 Baccalauréat Mention Bien

