Laurianne DE COUPADE

Bouygues immobilier
- Learning Manager
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2016 - maintenant
BearingPoint
- Consultant
Paris la Défense cedex
2013 - 2016
Specialized in Change management and Human Resources
Saint-Gobain
- HR Generalist
Courbevoie
2011 - 2012
•Training management: identification of training requirements, organization, follow-up on quality, 2012 Training Plan development.
•Monthly information collection for Work Delegates meetings, including on men & women equality at work action plan and on the stress management collective agreement.
•Legal compliance watch on trainees and disabled people recruitment
•Recruitment : identification of needs, job descriptions creation, publication on the right channel, CV selection, interviews, follow-up on the recruitment process.
•Target universities and schools relations support
BNP Paribas London
- HR Projets Supports (VIE)
Paris
2010 - 2011
• Lead and manage REFOG UK update project (Referential database for the BNP Paribas Group). This project included:
o Mapping structure to reflect current UK organization
o Mapping employees to correct Organizational Units based on org charts and HR Database
o Liaising with stakeholders (Paris, HR, managers, HR Admin, Facilities) for the advancement of the project
o Putting together a training plan for transfer of BAU to HR Admin
o Training HR Admin team on BAU process
• Participate to the international mobility project within the recruitment team and international mobility team: This project included:
o Creation of a general guide for employees moving to the UK whether they are VIEs, local contracts, work placements and/or expatriates.
o Produce assignment and mission letters for the expatriate population
o Tracking service provided invoices for expatriates and mobility population including school fees, expat charges and liaising with key stakeholders and contacts
• Creation of a general guide for VIE recruitment and management: This project included:
o Liaising with Paris for information and confirmation of process
o Writing up guidelines and Q&A’s for Line Managers
• Support the HR Management Support function with diverse ad-hoc projects.
BNP Paribas Paris
- HR Assistant Recruitment (Intern)
Paris
2010 - 2010
• In charge of the creation and follow-up of interns positions and of the applications traceability (selection, transmission, follow-up).
• In contact with group managers, the “Campus manager” and the BNP Paribas recruitment department.
• In charge of the internships administrative support (150 interns): diverse information to interns, follow up of the interns’ assessments.
• Taking part in internship interviews (with career managers, during school campus).
• Involved in HR department issues and missions