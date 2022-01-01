Menu

Laurianne DE COUPADE

Issy-les-Moulineaux

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Bouygues immobilier - Learning Manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2016 - maintenant

  • BearingPoint - Consultant

    Paris la Défense cedex 2013 - 2016 Specialized in Change management and Human Resources

  • Saint-Gobain - HR Generalist

    Courbevoie 2011 - 2012 •Training management: identification of training requirements, organization, follow-up on quality, 2012 Training Plan development.
    •Monthly information collection for Work Delegates meetings, including on men & women equality at work action plan and on the stress management collective agreement.
    •Legal compliance watch on trainees and disabled people recruitment
    •Recruitment : identification of needs, job descriptions creation, publication on the right channel, CV selection, interviews, follow-up on the recruitment process.
    •Target universities and schools relations support

  • BNP Paribas London - HR Projets Supports (VIE)

    Paris 2010 - 2011 • Lead and manage REFOG UK update project (Referential database for the BNP Paribas Group). This project included:
    o Mapping structure to reflect current UK organization
    o Mapping employees to correct Organizational Units based on org charts and HR Database
    o Liaising with stakeholders (Paris, HR, managers, HR Admin, Facilities) for the advancement of the project
    o Putting together a training plan for transfer of BAU to HR Admin
    o Training HR Admin team on BAU process

    • Participate to the international mobility project within the recruitment team and international mobility team: This project included:
    o Creation of a general guide for employees moving to the UK whether they are VIEs, local contracts, work placements and/or expatriates.
    o Produce assignment and mission letters for the expatriate population
    o Tracking service provided invoices for expatriates and mobility population including school fees, expat charges and liaising with key stakeholders and contacts

    • Creation of a general guide for VIE recruitment and management: This project included:
    o Liaising with Paris for information and confirmation of process
    o Writing up guidelines and Q&A’s for Line Managers

    • Support the HR Management Support function with diverse ad-hoc projects.

  • BNP Paribas Paris - HR Assistant Recruitment (Intern)

    Paris 2010 - 2010 • In charge of the creation and follow-up of interns positions and of the applications traceability (selection, transmission, follow-up).
    • In contact with group managers, the “Campus manager” and the BNP Paribas recruitment department.
    • In charge of the internships administrative support (150 interns): diverse information to interns, follow up of the interns’ assessments.
    • Taking part in internship interviews (with career managers, during school campus).
    • Involved in HR department issues and missions

Formations

