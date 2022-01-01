Menu

Laurianne LEFEVRE

Noisy-le-Sec

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Eschau

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Export
Commerce international
Affrètement
Réponse aux appels d'offres
Transport international
Import

Entreprises

  • Heppner Internationale Spedition GmbH & Co. KG - Commerciale

    Noisy-le-Sec 2019 - maintenant

  • Heppner - Responsable Srci & Cotations

    Noisy-le-Sec 2017 - 2019

  • Heppner - Chargée de clientèle

    Noisy-le-Sec 2013 - 2017 - Cotations ponctuelles messagerie et affrètement national et international
    - Relance clients, négociation
    - Réponse à des appels d’offres
    - Ouverture compte client
    - Gestion de la relation client
    - Organisation et suivi des transports
    - Facturation

  • Heppner - Assistante commerciale

    Noisy-le-Sec 2011 - 2013

  • Hubert Burda Media - Assistante de manager

    2011 - 2011

  • Panalpina Transports Internationaux - Assistante de direction

    2010 - 2010

  • Decathlon - Vendeuse sportive

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2009 - 2012

Formations

Réseau