Laurianne LEFEVRE

Mes compétences :
Export
Commerce international
Affrètement
Réponse aux appels d'offres
Transport international
Import
Entreprises
Heppner Internationale Spedition GmbH & Co. KG
- Commerciale
Noisy-le-Sec2019 - maintenant
Heppner
- Responsable Srci & Cotations
Noisy-le-Sec2017 - 2019
Heppner
- Chargée de clientèle
Noisy-le-Sec2013 - 2017- Cotations ponctuelles messagerie et affrètement national et international
- Relance clients, négociation
- Réponse à des appels d’offres
- Ouverture compte client
- Gestion de la relation client
- Organisation et suivi des transports
- Facturation
Heppner
- Assistante commerciale
Noisy-le-Sec2011 - 2013
Hubert Burda Media
- Assistante de manager
2011 - 2011
Panalpina Transports Internationaux
- Assistante de direction