Laurianne MATTEI
Laurianne MATTEI
MARSEILLE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Kompetentia
- Consultante
2012 - maintenant
La Cité de La Cosmétique
- Stagiaire Communication/ Marketing/ Commercial
2012 - 2012
La Bastide de St Tropez ***** Relais&Chateaux
- Reception/ Communication
2011 - maintenant
Banque Populaire Provençale et Corse
- Auxiliaire vacances
2009 - maintenant
Grand Port Martitime de Marseille
- Hôtesse
2008 - maintenant
Formations
ESGC&F
Aix En Provence
2011 - 2013
Master Directeur Marketing
Université De Provence
Aix En Provence
2009 - 2011
LEA
Frédéric Mistral (Avignon)
Avignon
2008 - 2009
CPGE Hypokhâgne
Lycée et Prépa
Lycée Sévigné
Marseille
2002 - 2008
Littéraire, spé anglais
Réseau
Amdani BOINAMKOUBOI
Christophe HERVE
Denis GERAULT
Gérard LOMBARDO
Hélène MARTIN SVAERDBORG
Patrick GAUTIER
Pedja PALIKUCA
Pierre BALESTRIERI
Sebastien XAXA
Tanguy VERSACE