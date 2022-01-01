Menu

Laurianne MATTEI

MARSEILLE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Marseille

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Kompetentia - Consultante

    2012 - maintenant

  • La Cité de La Cosmétique - Stagiaire Communication/ Marketing/ Commercial

    2012 - 2012

  • La Bastide de St Tropez ***** Relais&Chateaux - Reception/ Communication

    2011 - maintenant

  • Banque Populaire Provençale et Corse - Auxiliaire vacances

    2009 - maintenant

  • Grand Port Martitime de Marseille - Hôtesse

    2008 - maintenant

Formations

  • ESGC&F

    Aix En Provence 2011 - 2013 Master Directeur Marketing

  • Université De Provence

    Aix En Provence 2009 - 2011 LEA

  • Frédéric Mistral (Avignon)

    Avignon 2008 - 2009 CPGE Hypokhâgne

    Lycée et Prépa

  • Lycée Sévigné

    Marseille 2002 - 2008 Littéraire, spé anglais

Réseau