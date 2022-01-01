Menu

Lauriano AOLIYATH

SAINT ETIENNE DU ROUVRAY

En résumé

Je suis étudiante en dernière année de cycle ingénieur à l'ESIGELEC et je recherche un stage de 6 mois de fin d'années

Mes compétences :
Business Intelligence
Visual Basic for Applications
Visual Basic .NET
UML/OMT
SQL
Personal Home Page
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Java
C++
C Programming Language
VoIP (Voice over IP)
TCP/IP
Oracle
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Access
Linux
LAN/WAN > WLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Autocad

Entreprises

  • Orange France - Stage Assistante Manager

    2015 - 2015 Management, gestion de projet

  • Hospital Ambroise Paré - Training

    2013 - 2013 - Allotissement des plateaux des patients ;
    -Fonctionnement d'une cuisine centrale
    -Réception des marchandises et préparation des commandes

  • Le Groupe La Poste - Stage

    Paris-15E-Arrondissement 2013 - 2013 Distribution de Catalogues

  • ESIGELEC - Projet Ingénieur

    SAINT ETIENNE DU ROUVRAY 2013 - 2014 Programmation VBA Excel-Autucad « SPIE Sud-Ouest» - ESIGELEC Rouen
    - Définition du cahier des charges ;
    - Rédaction du cahier de recette et élaboration de tests ;
    - Création d'un code pouvant générer le synoptique des chambres

  • Stagiaire Polyvalent - Stage ouvrier

    2012 - 2012 (1mois) Stagiaire Polyvalent (stage ouvrier) Hôpital Ambroise Paré

  • BEREC - Stage

    2012 - 2012
    Réparation des appareils médicaux et réponse aux appels d'offres

  • Exécutant Poste GARENNE - Stage

    2012 - 2012 Distribution de Catalogues

  • Hospital Ambroise Paré - Stage

    2012 - 2012
    - Allotissement des plateaux des patients ;
    -Fonctionnement d'une cuisine centrale
    -Réception des marchandises et préparation des commandes

  • ESIGELEC - Label Handi Manager

    SAINT ETIENNE DU ROUVRAY 2012 - 2012 Facilité l'intégration professionnelle des personnes handicapées

  • La Poste Solutions Business - Stage

    PARIS CEDEX 15 2012 - 2012 Poste GARENNES-Colombes
    -Distribution de Catalogues

  • BEREC - Stage

    2011 - 2011 Réparation des appareils médicaux et réponse aux appels d'offres



    * Financières

    - Analyse d'indicateurs financiers

  • Exécutant BEREC - Stage

    2011 - 2011 Réparation des appareils médicaux et réponse aux appels d'offres

Formations

  • ESIGELEC

    Saint Etienne Du Rouvray 2012 - 2015 INGENIEUR ( bac+5)

    Réponse Appels D'offres, Management, Méthodes commerciales, Marketing, Achats, Télécommunications, Informatique et Réseaux, Business Intelligence, Finances langues, Communication, Analyse et Maitrise des Risques, Gestion de projet, Conduite de Réunion, Droits des Affaires et du Travail, Méthodes Agiles

  • ESIGELEC

    Saint Etienne Du Rouvray 2012 - maintenant Master (Ingénieur d'affaires en Informatiques et Réseaux )

  • ESIGELEC

    Rouen 2009 - 2010 Scientific Baccalaureate

