Lauriano AOLIYATH

Je suis étudiante en dernière année de cycle ingénieur à l'ESIGELEC et je recherche un stage de 6 mois de fin d'années
Mes compétences :
Business Intelligence
Visual Basic for Applications
Visual Basic .NET
UML/OMT
SQL
Personal Home Page
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Java
C++
C Programming Language
VoIP (Voice over IP)
TCP/IP
Oracle
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Access
Linux
LAN/WAN > WLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Autocad