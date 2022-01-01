Menu

Laurie CHARVILLAT

Massy

Entreprises

  • Carrefour - International category manager

    Massy 2012 - maintenant management of european assortment
    sourcing
    call for tenders

  • Decathlon - Manager assistant – Décathlon

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2011 - 2011  Inventory management
     Merchandising POS
     Competitive intelligence
     Commercial action plan

  • SFR - Sales consultant

    2010 - 2010 Negotiation – Sales
    Merchandising POS
    Inventory management

  • Auchan - Department manager

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2010 - 2010 Inventory management
    Writing of rotas
    Merchandising
    Competitive intelligence

  • La Fourchette.com - Account executive

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Prospecting
    Visits to customers and prospects
    Signature of contracts
    Customer relationship

  • Quatre Vents agency - Communication assistant

    2008 - 2008 Event organisation
    Internal communication
    Marketing HR

  • Buffalo Grill - Waitress

    Brunoy 2008 - 2009 Service
    Establishment
    Training new employees

  • ADM agency - Marketing Assistant

    2007 - 2007 Phoning prospects
    Marketing BtoB
    Design of advertising brochures

Formations

  • ESG MBA ESG (Paris)

    Paris maintenant

  • EC Malta (St. Julians)

    St. Julians 2012 - 2012 Ecole de langue - Formation intensive d'anglais en immersion. Préparation du 1st certificate Cambridge.

  • ESG

    Paris 2011 - 2011 MBA master spécialisé marketing

  • Ecole Supérieure De Gestion (Paris)

    Paris 2008 - 2011 Licence et Master en marketing & commerce

    Commerce International

  • Université Paris 11 Paris Sud

    Sceaux 2006 - 2008 PMO

  • Lycée Jean Baptiste Corot

    Savigny Sur Orge 2003 - 2006 Scientifique

