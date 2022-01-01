Laurie CHARVILLAT

-
Carrefour
- International category manager
Massy
2012 - maintenant
management of european assortment
sourcing
call for tenders
-
Decathlon
- Manager assistant – Décathlon
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2011 - 2011
Inventory management
Merchandising POS
Competitive intelligence
Commercial action plan
-
SFR
- Sales consultant
2010 - 2010
Negotiation – Sales
Merchandising POS
Inventory management
-
Auchan
- Department manager
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2010 - 2010
Inventory management
Writing of rotas
Merchandising
Competitive intelligence
-
La Fourchette.com
- Account executive
Paris
2009 - 2009
Prospecting
Visits to customers and prospects
Signature of contracts
Customer relationship
-
Quatre Vents agency
- Communication assistant
2008 - 2008
Event organisation
Internal communication
Marketing HR
-
Buffalo Grill
- Waitress
Brunoy
2008 - 2009
Service
Establishment
Training new employees
-
ADM agency
- Marketing Assistant
2007 - 2007
Phoning prospects
Marketing BtoB
Design of advertising brochures