Laurie CHEYLAN
Laurie CHEYLAN
VALENCE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Vintage Place
- Dirigeante
2016 - maintenant
Groupe Adecco France
- Stagiaire community manager
2013 - maintenant
Association Ardhome
- Chargée de communication
2012 - maintenant
- Élaboration d'affiches et flyers
- Relation Médias
- Prise en charge de projet
- Création de site internet
Formations
Ecole De Commerce De Lyon
Lyon
2013 - maintenant
Bachelor of Buisness-Dees Marketing
IFC Valence
Valence
2011 - 2013
BTS
IFC Valence (Tassin La Demi Lune)
Tassin La Demi Lune
2011 - 2013
BTS
Communication
Lycée Technique Privé Montplaisir ltpm
Valence
2008 - 2010
BAC
Marketing
Réseau
Cécile MOCYDLARZ
Gwendoline COMBE
Johan BONTHOUX